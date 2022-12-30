All of The Answers You Seek Are Within

Photo by Photo by NASA on Unsplash

To be a star, you must shine your own light, follow your own path, and don't worry about the darkness, for that is when stars shine brightest." ~ Napolean Hill

Have you spent your life wishing you could ask someone a question, needing closure, feeling abandoned, fearing something...... or just wondering what your true purpose in life might be? We face many different questions every single day! Our minds are very complex tools. But truth be told, all the answers you seek lie within yourself. Yes, you and you alone have the power to unlock all of the answers you could ever need to know.

It all begins with awareness. For me, it started with a growing awareness on my yoga mat that then carried off the mat and into my daily life. That awareness evolved into a deeper consciousness. After you develop awareness, the next step is acceptance. Accepting yourself as you are and practicing complete self-love. Until you fully love and forgive yourself of any flaws, you cannot truly accept love from others, nor are you available to fully receive love.

You don't have to go after anything, everything you want is coming to you." ~ Abraham Hicks

Developing the following practices leads one to higher levels of consciousness and clarity:

• Self-awareness

• Acceptance of yourself

• Self-love

• Acceptance of others

• Letting go of judgment

• Releasing ego

• Daily gratitude

This can be difficult because the ego jumps in and gets in the way. The ego has a place and is there to protect us, but we need to be aware of how it tries to influence us to keep it in check. Finally, there is the step of practicing being grateful for all we have in daily life and living a life of grace. When we reach this spot, the drama suddenly fades away, and clarity arises.

Don't wait. The time will never be just right." ~ Napolean Hill

Your Intuitive voice, the gut instinct.

Listening to your voice within, your intuition, is your best guide. Your intuitive voice is there to protect you, to lead you in the right direction, and to keep you on the upward spiral. When something feels wrong, most likely IT IS. Listen to your gut. Know your worth. You were born with a purpose. You may not know the purpose yet, but listening to your intuition will lead you in the right direction, and the answers you seek will come. The universe will show you your path. Trust the journey. Have faith and patience. Keep your heart open and live with love, passion, and a firm belief that all of your dreams will come true. YOU ARE WORTHY, YOU ARE SPECIAL, YOU ARE LOVED, YOU ARE JOY, YOU ARE LIGHT! Say positive affirmations to yourself if you feel a little low or lost. And write down your goals each day. Never give up. All is coming!