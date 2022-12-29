Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3

Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.

By raising our emotional intelligence, we work on building skills that allow us to process, express, and regulate our emotional states. When we can find stillness, we can calm the sympathetic nervous system that is out of alignment and come back into present-moment awareness, where we can restore that stability.

“Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening right now without wishing it were different; enjoying the pleasant without holding on when it changes (which it will); being with the unpleasant without fearing it will always be this way (which it won’t).” ~James Baraz

I invite you to join me in a short mindful meditation and stretching practice:

Close your eyes for a moment. Scan your body mentally. Notice any areas where you may be holding tension. Now release your shoulders, allowing them to drop away from your ears. Take a few long breaths in through your nose and out through your nose. Now, roll your shoulders forward three times and then backward three times. Take three more inhales through your nose and out through your nose. Now roll your right ear toward your right shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Now roll your chin down toward your chest, pause, and breath in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Finally, roll your left ear toward your left shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Bring your head back to neutral. Take another deep breath, and scan your body once again with your eyes closed. Notice how you feel.

This breathing and gentle mindful meditation and stretching/ relaxation practice is one that you can continue to use and practice any time you feel stress and anxiety building. It is also an excellent idea to practice it randomly throughout the day as sometimes we are not even aware of how much tension we are carrying.

Most people who have experienced trauma, abuse, and neglect as children have lower emotional intelligence and difficulty regulating their nervous system. They have trouble processing, expressing, and regulating emotions which causes adverse effects on their ability to empathize and experience intimacy emotionally in relationships.

The good news is that we all can raise our emotional intelligence at any stage in life, and mindfulness is the cornerstone for EQ, creating awareness. Higher emotional intelligence improves all aspects of life, including relationships and careers. Daniel Goleman, a well-known Psychologist who writes about EQ, explains that the five main elements of emotional intelligence are:

1. Self-Awareness

2. Motivation

3. Self-Regulation

4. Empathy

5. Social Skills

“If your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you don’t have self-awareness, if you are not able to manage distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.” ~ Daniel Goleman

Practicing mindfulness allows us to observe and come to a deeper level of consciousness where we can find understanding. Returning to the present moment, awareness is critical in regulating the nervous system and processing and expressing emotions. When stressed, or triggered by negative emotion, if we use a mindful technique to return from the fight or flight stage where thoughts were distorted and emotions were elevated back into a calm state, we can then compose ourselves rather than react.

Everything we do is ultimately a choice. However, when we are in a heightened state of negative emotion and our thoughts are distorted, it becomes challenging to make rational decisions. Returning to the parasympathetic, or calm state of mind, is critical to living a sensible, joyful, and healthy life.

Reasons Emotional Intelligence Goes Hand in Hand with Mindfulness

Meditation : meditation allows us to quiet the mind. It is not about blocking out thoughts but instead focusing on a singular thought and inviting the mind to simply quiet. It is in that calm, quiet state that the answers we often seek suddenly appear with clarity.

: meditation allows us to quiet the mind. It is not about blocking out thoughts but instead focusing on a singular thought and inviting the mind to simply quiet. It is in that calm, quiet state that the answers we often seek suddenly appear with clarity. Self-Confidence - when we build our own self-confidence, we no longer need external validation. We are better able to regulate ourselves and also support others. We can try new things and excel.

- when we build our own self-confidence, we no longer need external validation. We are better able to regulate ourselves and also support others. We can try new things and excel. Self-accountability/ forgiveness : Learning to take responsibility is important, but being gentle and forgiving when we make mistakes is equally valuable.

: Learning to take responsibility is important, but being gentle and forgiving when we make mistakes is equally valuable. Motivation - learning to self-motivate helps prevent procrastination, a form of self-sabotage. Attaching a reward to a task is one excellent way to stay motivated. I also like to prioritize my to-do lists and cross them off to feel that sense of accomplishment.

- learning to self-motivate helps prevent procrastination, a form of self-sabotage. Attaching a reward to a task is one excellent way to stay motivated. I also like to prioritize my to-do lists and cross them off to feel that sense of accomplishment. Empathy- is the key to social relationships. Empathy teaches us to understand our feelings truly and then apply that understanding, standing, and awareness to those around us. When we are stressed, we cannot be as empathetic, so mindfulness increases empathy.

Conclusion

Mindfulness helps you become more comfortable with difficult emotions and circumstances by raising your emotional intelligence because you then have the tools of empathy, motivation, communication, and the ability to process, express, and regulate your emotions that you have learned through self-awareness as well as the awareness of those around you. Staying present, you are less likely to react and better able to sit with whatever is happening. Mindfulness also creates resilience, an incredible superpower that allows us to bounce back gracefully from difficult situations.

