Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PP65M_0jwYnwp700
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3

Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.

By raising our emotional intelligence, we work on building skills that allow us to process, express, and regulate our emotional states. When we can find stillness, we can calm the sympathetic nervous system that is out of alignment and come back into present-moment awareness, where we can restore that stability.

“Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening right now without wishing it were different; enjoying the pleasant without holding on when it changes (which it will); being with the unpleasant without fearing it will always be this way (which it won’t).” ~James Baraz

I invite you to join me in a short mindful meditation and stretching practice:

Close your eyes for a moment. Scan your body mentally. Notice any areas where you may be holding tension. Now release your shoulders, allowing them to drop away from your ears. Take a few long breaths in through your nose and out through your nose. Now, roll your shoulders forward three times and then backward three times. Take three more inhales through your nose and out through your nose. Now roll your right ear toward your right shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Now roll your chin down toward your chest, pause, and breath in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Finally, roll your left ear toward your left shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Bring your head back to neutral. Take another deep breath, and scan your body once again with your eyes closed. Notice how you feel.

This breathing and gentle mindful meditation and stretching/ relaxation practice is one that you can continue to use and practice any time you feel stress and anxiety building. It is also an excellent idea to practice it randomly throughout the day as sometimes we are not even aware of how much tension we are carrying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BAzS_0jwYnwp700
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License X5PGJVYHRT

Most people who have experienced trauma, abuse, and neglect as children have lower emotional intelligence and difficulty regulating their nervous system. They have trouble processing, expressing, and regulating emotions which causes adverse effects on their ability to empathize and experience intimacy emotionally in relationships.

The good news is that we all can raise our emotional intelligence at any stage in life, and mindfulness is the cornerstone for EQ, creating awareness. Higher emotional intelligence improves all aspects of life, including relationships and careers. Daniel Goleman, a well-known Psychologist who writes about EQ, explains that the five main elements of emotional intelligence are:

1. Self-Awareness

2. Motivation

3. Self-Regulation

4. Empathy

5. Social Skills

“If your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you don’t have self-awareness, if you are not able to manage distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.” ~ Daniel Goleman

Practicing mindfulness allows us to observe and come to a deeper level of consciousness where we can find understanding. Returning to the present moment, awareness is critical in regulating the nervous system and processing and expressing emotions. When stressed, or triggered by negative emotion, if we use a mindful technique to return from the fight or flight stage where thoughts were distorted and emotions were elevated back into a calm state, we can then compose ourselves rather than react.

Everything we do is ultimately a choice. However, when we are in a heightened state of negative emotion and our thoughts are distorted, it becomes challenging to make rational decisions. Returning to the parasympathetic, or calm state of mind, is critical to living a sensible, joyful, and healthy life.

Reasons Emotional Intelligence Goes Hand in Hand with Mindfulness

  • Meditation: meditation allows us to quiet the mind. It is not about blocking out thoughts but instead focusing on a singular thought and inviting the mind to simply quiet. It is in that calm, quiet state that the answers we often seek suddenly appear with clarity.
  • Self-Confidence- when we build our own self-confidence, we no longer need external validation. We are better able to regulate ourselves and also support others. We can try new things and excel.
  • Self-accountability/ forgiveness: Learning to take responsibility is important, but being gentle and forgiving when we make mistakes is equally valuable.
  • Motivation- learning to self-motivate helps prevent procrastination, a form of self-sabotage. Attaching a reward to a task is one excellent way to stay motivated. I also like to prioritize my to-do lists and cross them off to feel that sense of accomplishment.
  • Empathy- is the key to social relationships. Empathy teaches us to understand our feelings truly and then apply that understanding, standing, and awareness to those around us. When we are stressed, we cannot be as empathetic, so mindfulness increases empathy.

Conclusion

Mindfulness helps you become more comfortable with difficult emotions and circumstances by raising your emotional intelligence because you then have the tools of empathy, motivation, communication, and the ability to process, express, and regulate your emotions that you have learned through self-awareness as well as the awareness of those around you. Staying present, you are less likely to react and better able to sit with whatever is happening. Mindfulness also creates resilience, an incredible superpower that allows us to bounce back gracefully from difficult situations.

References:

Mindfulness-alliance.org

www.psychologytoday.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mindfulness# Emotional Intelligence# Trauma# Healing# Life

Comments / 4

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
470 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

All of The Answers You Seek Are Within

To be a star, you must shine your own light, follow your own path, and don't worry about the darkness, for that is when stars shine brightest." ~ Napolean Hill. Have you spent your life wishing you could ask someone a question, needing closure, feeling abandoned, fearing something...... or just wondering what your true purpose in life might be? We face many different questions every single day! Our minds are very complex tools. But truth be told, all the answers you seek lie within yourself. Yes, you and you alone have the power to unlock all of the answers you could ever need to know.

Read full story
1 comments

Attract a Healthy Relationship and Keep it Strong

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License 4NDVGLY9M2. Relationships do not need to be as challenging as we make them. Often, I believe we self-sabotage, many times subconsciously. I know I have self-sabotaged many relationships, and it took a lot of self-study and reflection to understand what I was doing and where I was going wrong. The first step was building my confidence to be the person I wanted to attract and breaking the self-limiting patterns that were holding me back from all that I desired.

Read full story
5 comments

"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5. “Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.

Read full story

Golf-The Ultimate Spiritual Analogy

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 2ASKMQVX39. I woke up thinking golf may be the perfect spiritual analogy for life. It can sometimes be frustrating and challenging to understand, yet it feels incredible and peaceful when it resonates. I, like so many others, am drawn to it. Although professionals compete, it is an individual sport that can be played solo, where I try to beat my best score. There are not many sports that are as accommodating to such a diverse group of people as golf, which attracts both men and women of all ages from around the world, and spirituality has the same draw.

Read full story
2 comments

Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Our Emotions Correspond With Colors

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 3LMQJS94B2. When looking into a kaleidoscope, you see beautiful shapes and colors. Shake it up, and it disappears. To me, life is very similar. Hold them up to the light and see what design appears, shake it, hold them up again, or twist them, depending on the model. Colors evoke many emotional responses, and certain colors are associated with specific emotions.

Read full story

Motivational Quotes

Photo byEnvato Elements Licensed Photo Image F8W7MT2VBH. I look for an inspiring quote to post daily on social media that speaks to me. My hope is by doing so I can share a little ray of inspirational sunshine with others that just might have a positive ripple effect. Meanwhile, I re-read the quote throughout the day, and it motivates me to complete the tasks that I intended for that morning. Let’s get started, and I will share some of my favorites.

Read full story

Resilience is a Superpower

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License LFT2ZNR4EQ. “I bent until I damn near broke. But that’s the thing about resilience…It shows up just as your soul begins to cry and catapults your strength into over-drive.” ~Alfa.

Read full story
3 comments

Finding Calm in Chaos

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PWN7L9R2KJ. Life is what we make it, so I create a purposeful, joyous life, and you can too — read to the end for a bonus surprise!

Read full story

Recognizing and Understanding Emotional Manipulation

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image 2GXD4JCB7W. Over the past ten years, I have learned that my mental well-being is equally as important as my physical well-being. As a yoga instructor, I talk a lot about staying balanced in body, mind, and spirit, but I somehow overlooked the importance of my soul. I managed to keep my mind decluttered and my spirits high. Meanwhile, the light of my soul was being dimmed by a manipulative relationship that I could not see.

Read full story
16 comments

Attachment Styles and Relationships

Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.

Read full story

Staying Motivated Through Difficult Times

Photo byAuthor’s Personal File (Nature and travel also highly motivate me to work hard and maintain balance. Motivation is the driving force behind our accomplishments. When I coach my clients, I assess each area of their lives to help determine which areas need attention and strengthening. From there, we create an action plan with both long- and short-term goals. I ask them what it would do for their life when they accomplish these goals. I also ask what their life would look like if they did not accomplish these goals, and I suggest we all follow this practice.

Read full story

Invisible Illnesses

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WDH54SJPNX. This last year I faced something that is every parent’s nightmare. My daughter returned from college with what seemed like a stomach virus on Easter. She returned to The University of Kentucky but never got better. She continued to get worse. She made several trips to the emergency room to get hydrated and diagnosed. They did bloodwork each time and occasionally an X-ray and could not seem to find anything. Morgan did her best to maintain her 4.0 GPA and keep up with her schoolwork. All the while, she knew something was not right. She began passing out frequently and throwing up. One night I received a call, and she was in the emergency room, and she said I think you need to come fast — this time, it seems serious.

Read full story

Yoga, Better Late Than Never

I started my practice midway through life, and thanks to both the physical and particularly the spiritual philosophy, I now embody the life my soul meant us to live. For me, yoga started as a simple physical practice on the mat, and for some, that is all it will ever be, which is more than okay. When I found yoga, I was living on auto-pilot, trying to keep everyone happy, and doing what I was supposed to do from my family’s and community’s point of view.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 Restaurant

Cincinnati is home to many wonderful independent restaurants, such as The Park Pour in Blue Ash, The European Cafe in Montgomery, Embers and Trio in Kenwood, and one of my favorites, Pepp & Dolores, downtown. I love to support local haunts as opposed to large chains. I was thrilled to learn Pepp & Dolores was listed on the Top 100 Restaurants in The United States by Open Table. What an incredible task and well-earned.

Read full story
1 comments

Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.

Read full story
3 comments

Wellness Will Be a Dominant Theme in 2023

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WMUA4X7NJ5. As we bring 2022 to a close, I am pondering what I have learned this year, what I could have done better, what went exceptionally well, and what I learned overall. I am happy to see 2022 come to an end, and I look forward to a strong, healthy, and inspiring start to the new year.

Read full story

Recognizing and Resolving Triggers

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.

Read full story
3 comments

Beliefs Need Updates Just Like Software

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 7WM89QPYUC. Just as our computers and phones need software updates, our minds need to be updated and reprogrammed to align with our goals and desires. "The ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste victory depends on two things: belief and action"~ A quote from The American Management Association. From what I can surmise, most of our beliefs are formed in childhood, and many of those beliefs prevent us from achieving what we see as personal success. Our parents taught us their views and programmed how we would live our lives and what was expected of us. But beliefs are not etched in stone. We must change and update them according to what best serves our purpose.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy