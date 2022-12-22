"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5

“Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo

The Dating Game

“Catfishing” is a form of psychological and emotional abuse. Dating and the so-called dating rules have changed a lot in the past twenty years since I have been married and divorced. Perhaps some of that has to do with the fact that I am well beyond school age where meeting people socially was a lot easier. And then there is the fact that after a divorce, and in my mid-forties, the pool of available people is significantly smaller. Then, factor in the number of available people who are intellectually and physically attractive and emotionally and financially stable, and suddenly the numbers flat-out plummet. But I can tell you that it is not fun, it is downright dangerous.

Online Dating

Many people turn to online dating to meet and talk to new people. Even my college-age daughter tried it against my best wishes. According to recent statistics, there are 413 million online dating people worldwide.

I know friends who have successfully matched online and married. So it can work. However, I did not have success my first go-round. I found men typically only looked for sex, and I have talked to men who felt similarly about women. I tried it again about five years later, and I did have better luck. Still, I recommend trying to date friends of friends, reaching out to people from your past who are available, or even trying to get to know Facebook friends better. At least when you already know someone on social media, you start with a baseline of who they might be.

I have heard some real nightmare stories about online dating, and I would like to give a few tips about knowing whether you are “catfished” and what to do about it. Maybe you have heard of or even watched The Tinder Swindler — that one blew my mind that any woman let alone multiple women, could be so naive as just to hand over money, big money, to someone they barely know. Or there is Love Hard , another tale of catfishing with a more romantic ending. A similar story is happening to someone I know, but I do not believe it will end well. I think he is being taken for a large sum of money and is a sage man.

What is Catfishing?

Catfishing is when someone online pretends to be someone they are not, creating a fictitious persona. They are typically trying to scam you financially and are just narcissistic manipulators or emotional vampires with very low self-esteem. Either way, if it waddles like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck.

“What screws us up in life is the picture in our head of how it is supposed to be.” ~ Author Unknown

Red Flags of Being Catfished and how to Avoid it.

Never give money or share your financial information with someone you are newly dating, particularly someone you have yet to meet and know well. If the person seems too good to be true, they probably are. Do a background check through Been Verified. They probably are not real if they travel all the time, live in foreign places, or live a “jet-setting” life. Question their credentials. If they refuse to meet in person within a reasonable amount of time and do not want to introduce you to friends or family or meet your friends and family. Call their Bluff. Ask yourself if the relationship feels balanced and reciprocated. Love bombing. Does this person spoil you with compliments but then lack the action to back up those compliments? Will they skype, facetime, or zoom? Will they send random selfies? Someone legit will want to open up and share their life with you rather than manipulate you. They will want you to see them with morning bedhead and at the end of the day. Do you have phone conversations and share intimate details about your lives, what your childhoods were like, your families, your friends Are your friends worried about you? You should probably listen to what they are saying, especially when this person refuses to meet in person and makes up last-minute excuses for why they cannot meet. Listen to your gut instinct or intuition. As soon as you feel something is off, it likely is.

The Importance of Emotional Intelligence in Relationships

So often, we crave the human connection that we overlook the manipulation. After going through a divorce, sometimes the emotional intelligence levels are vulnerable. Emotional Intelligence is the ability to express and manage emotions and understand how our own emotions impact others. By raising emotional intelligence, we can increase communication skills, empathy, and compassion.

With increased emotional intelligence, we raise awareness of what is happening within ourselves, around us, and among others. You sense, through empathy, shifts in the romance and partnership as you date that signal the need for action and redirection. Someone who is catfishing can really devastate you mentally and emotionally. Stay as alert and aware as possible when online dating and dating in general. Know when it is time to walk away and block contact to protect yourself from further damage.

Practice self-acceptance and respect. We all have the ability to achieve the love we desire, which includes mutual respect, adoration, deep intimacy physically and emotionally, and soulful nurturing. Still, to reach this glorious level of love, we have to weed out the emotional vampires, protect our own energy, and know when to walk away when we are not being treated the way we deserve. This isn't easy after being manipulated and having our emotions and feelings twisted inside out.

Raising emotional intelligence is a life-long project, in my humble opinion, but it is one of the best things we can do as individuals to build a firm foundation as couples.

Catfishing can cause deep emotional wounds, financial strains or devastation, depression, trust issues, and even grief. If you have been catfished, please seek professional counseling. It is a form of deep betrayal and manipulation.

Conclusion

Strive to raise your emotional intelligence. This way, you have a higher awareness of what is happening within yourself and others. Listen to your intuition when something feels off. Never give someone your financial information, especially when newly dating. Make sure you get to know the person you are dating. Please get to know their friends and family. When you marry someone or are in a long-term relationship, you are committed to that person and their family. Set personal boundaries and make those very clear. If the online person is unwilling to meet you in person or something feels off, you are likely being “catfished.” If you are “catfished,” the best thing you can do is block that person and rebuild your life.