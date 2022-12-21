Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX

Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration.

Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.” ~Zig Ziglar

When I show my partner appreciation, he is then grateful in return, and our relationship builds positive momentum. Sadly, after being in a committed relationship long-term, we often forget to thank our partner for mundane tasks, but in reality, the words “thank you” should always remain in use. There are many ways I can show my partner appreciation as well as ways I feel appreciated, including:

Saying “thank you.”

Sending a sweet text randomly.

Showing physical affection

Complimenting what he is wearing or something he did

Be a good listener

Give an occasional card

Make a special dinner

Plan a date

Look at him with admiration- the eyes can say what words cannot

Leave a sticky note that says “I love you” or “You make me happy.”

Take care of yourself physically and mentally

Send a love song via text

Rub his back

Send or give a surprise gift

I am willing to go above and beyond when I feel appreciated, especially by my significant other. It makes me feel safe, secure, and loved. Appreciation keeps the relationship alive and healthy. I want the person I am with to feel loved, appreciated, and cherished. Likewise, that is how I want to feel. It goes back to the old adage my mom used to say, “do unto others as you would have done to you.”

“Relationships are based on four principles: respect, understanding, acceptance, and appreciation.” ~Mahatma Gandhi

Why bother being in a relationship if you are not sincerely grateful for that person and appreciate them? I believe relationships are worth working for. It is not expected to be easy. After the “honeymoon phase” is over, things do not seem as cute and pleasant as they were in the beginning, but it is so important to remember why you fell in love, to begin with. Talk through conflicts constructively and respectfully, knowing your partner is your teammate.

“Always show appreciation. What’s taken for granted will eventually be taken away. Then you end up missing most what you least appreciated.” ~ Dai Voire

I take care of my man, and he takes care of me. It is mutual appreciation, respect, acceptance, and understanding. I could not be unfaithful or betray him because I would never risk losing him. Instead, I do everything I can to keep our love garden nourished. Relationships are challenging, but when both people are all in, work to grow their emotional intelligence, and are committed to helping and supporting each other, it is the best relationship on earth. Everything feels better when you are in love, and it amplifies every emotion.

“Find a partner who can accept you as you are but also inspires you to evolve because they take their own growth seriously. Love will not seek to change you, but it will embrace you so unconditionally that you will safe enough to heal the old and put effort into the new. The courage you both have to stay committed to the inner journey will reflect brightly on your relationship, all the good qualities that you develop as empowered individuals will help you calmly, compassionately, and creatively handle the challenges you may face as a couple. Because you both know that growing is not easy, you will warmly support each other when one of you feels down and rejoice when victorious steps forward have been taken.” ~ Yung Pueblo

In Conclusion

So, I hope you feel appreciated in your relationship. If not, consider having a respectful conversation with your significant other. It is better to voice your needs and concerns than to let resentment build. That has been the case for me, anyway. If the person is not willing or able to respect you in the way you need, sometimes it is best to respect yourself enough to walk away. Learning your partner’s love language is also very helpful. Words of appreciation, gifts, quality time and conversation, touch, and acts of service depend on what love language your significant other responds to. Understanding and giving what he/she needs is another excellent way to show appreciation.