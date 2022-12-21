Our Emotions Correspond With Colors

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License 3LMQJS94B2

When looking into a kaleidoscope, you see beautiful shapes and colors. Shake it up, and it disappears.

To me, life is very similar. Hold them up to the light and see what design appears, shake it, hold them up again, or twist them, depending on the model. Colors evoke many emotional responses, and certain colors are associated with specific emotions.

In life, emotions are inescapable. Sometimes we get shaken up or twisted about, but we are okay as long as we let our lights shine and allow our emotions to flow. It is essential to feel a full spectrum and to enable them to flow freely through us. When we try to hold a particular emotion down in the dark, animosity festers, and we become unwell.

Emotions, in essence, shape who we are as beings. We have the choice to face and process our feelings or to coward away from them. When I face and process my emotions, I feel healthy and free. I allow the light to shine brightly in me. I see the world as a bright place and look forward to what each day brings.

It is only in darkness that people shy away from color and other people. When depression, anger, shame, and grief overcome us, we can no longer enjoy the kaleidoscope of colors that the universe has to tickle us with.

I used to ask my children every day what their favorite color was that day. Because I believed, and still do, that I could tell a little about how they were feeling by their response. They had to answer off the top of their head and not overthink. As a result, sometimes they answered based on what they were wearing or the first thing they saw, but it was a fun morning practice nonetheless.

Specific colors are associated with certain emotions. Marketing companies turn to colors to appeal to emotions to sell products. Look at the iconic 1979 Coca-Cola Ad Campaign “Have a Coke and a Smile,” which used red and white as a selling technique.

For example, red is associated with both love as well as rage. Black is associated with both sex appeal, as in the little black dress, but also with despair, as in wearing black to funerals.

Green evokes positive feelings of optimism. It makes us think of the outdoors, stimulating grounding and making us feel balanced. Starbucks chose to use green in its Marketing Campaign.

Blue is one of the most popular colors for web design as it signifies a feeling of safety and inspires security and calmness. Banks such as Chase and Capital One all use Blue as their theme color. Facebook and Twitter also adopted this color.

I could go on and on, but this is not a story on marketing or about the psychology of colors. I wanted to give a few examples.

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License J4LSG8KN73

I have many favorite colors, but mainly it depends on my mood that day — as I used to ask my children. I love red-orange, yellow like the sunshine, green like the earth, and blue like vibrant eyes.

I love to try to eat as colorfully as possible. To me, when my plate is colorful and vibrant, I am assuring myself to get a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, plus it is just more fun. Have you ever had purple cauliflower? It is far more fun than white cauliflower and tastes the same!

Have you had purple carrots? When you cut them open, they have the most spectacular orange center.

Candy cane stripe beets are stunning, and watermelon radishes are absolutely beautiful! Food can be as much a feast for the eyes as a nutritional delight.

As much as I enjoy and appreciate color, I also understand neutral tones such as greys, beige, and white. I find them very calming. I cannot have much white in my home because it is very dog friendly, but I have a fond appreciation for it.

I am indeed grateful for all of my senses, especially my sight. I often do a short meditation that goes like this:

I close my eyes and take a few breaths settling into the space around me.

Relaxing my face, shoulders, and belly.

Then, as I inhale deeply I imagine breathing in the color of my choice.

It begins to fill my whole body beautifully with that vibrant color and energy.

On my exhale, I breathe that color out into the room.

Next, I imagine others doing the same exercise.

So, I breathe in again and imagine taking in the previous exhale and colour of the person next to me.

Then I exhale that color.

And soon the room is full of a beautiful radiant rainbow.

We have all become a mixed kaleidoscope of shared colors and feelings.

To me, breathing each other in and breathing each other out, with awareness and acceptance, is the beauty and wisdom of life. Accepting each other's “colors,” not skin colors, but rather emotional colors, accurate colors. Accepting everyone as they are, is the essence of life.

Thank you, everyone, for stopping by and reading this light-hearted article. Please comment and tell me your favorite color and or how you feel color affects you.