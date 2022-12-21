Our Emotions Correspond With Colors

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vbnmp_0jp9PG7i00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 3LMQJS94B2

When looking into a kaleidoscope, you see beautiful shapes and colors. Shake it up, and it disappears.

To me, life is very similar. Hold them up to the light and see what design appears, shake it, hold them up again, or twist them, depending on the model. Colors evoke many emotional responses, and certain colors are associated with specific emotions.

In life, emotions are inescapable. Sometimes we get shaken up or twisted about, but we are okay as long as we let our lights shine and allow our emotions to flow. It is essential to feel a full spectrum and to enable them to flow freely through us. When we try to hold a particular emotion down in the dark, animosity festers, and we become unwell.

Emotions, in essence, shape who we are as beings. We have the choice to face and process our feelings or to coward away from them. When I face and process my emotions, I feel healthy and free. I allow the light to shine brightly in me. I see the world as a bright place and look forward to what each day brings.

It is only in darkness that people shy away from color and other people. When depression, anger, shame, and grief overcome us, we can no longer enjoy the kaleidoscope of colors that the universe has to tickle us with.

I used to ask my children every day what their favorite color was that day. Because I believed, and still do, that I could tell a little about how they were feeling by their response. They had to answer off the top of their head and not overthink. As a result, sometimes they answered based on what they were wearing or the first thing they saw, but it was a fun morning practice nonetheless.

Specific colors are associated with certain emotions. Marketing companies turn to colors to appeal to emotions to sell products. Look at the iconic 1979 Coca-Cola Ad Campaign “Have a Coke and a Smile,” which used red and white as a selling technique.

For example, red is associated with both love as well as rage. Black is associated with both sex appeal, as in the little black dress, but also with despair, as in wearing black to funerals.

Green evokes positive feelings of optimism. It makes us think of the outdoors, stimulating grounding and making us feel balanced. Starbucks chose to use green in its Marketing Campaign.

Blue is one of the most popular colors for web design as it signifies a feeling of safety and inspires security and calmness. Banks such as Chase and Capital One all use Blue as their theme color. Facebook and Twitter also adopted this color.

I could go on and on, but this is not a story on marketing or about the psychology of colors. I wanted to give a few examples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InNAs_0jp9PG7i00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License J4LSG8KN73

I have many favorite colors, but mainly it depends on my mood that day — as I used to ask my children. I love red-orange, yellow like the sunshine, green like the earth, and blue like vibrant eyes.

I love to try to eat as colorfully as possible. To me, when my plate is colorful and vibrant, I am assuring myself to get a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, plus it is just more fun. Have you ever had purple cauliflower? It is far more fun than white cauliflower and tastes the same!

Have you had purple carrots? When you cut them open, they have the most spectacular orange center.

Candy cane stripe beets are stunning, and watermelon radishes are absolutely beautiful! Food can be as much a feast for the eyes as a nutritional delight.

As much as I enjoy and appreciate color, I also understand neutral tones such as greys, beige, and white. I find them very calming. I cannot have much white in my home because it is very dog friendly, but I have a fond appreciation for it.

I am indeed grateful for all of my senses, especially my sight. I often do a short meditation that goes like this:

I close my eyes and take a few breaths settling into the space around me.
Relaxing my face, shoulders, and belly.
Then, as I inhale deeply I imagine breathing in the color of my choice.
It begins to fill my whole body beautifully with that vibrant color and energy.
On my exhale, I breathe that color out into the room.
Next, I imagine others doing the same exercise.
So, I breathe in again and imagine taking in the previous exhale and colour of the person next to me.
Then I exhale that color.
And soon the room is full of a beautiful radiant rainbow.
We have all become a mixed kaleidoscope of shared colors and feelings.

To me, breathing each other in and breathing each other out, with awareness and acceptance, is the beauty and wisdom of life. Accepting each other's “colors,” not skin colors, but rather emotional colors, accurate colors. Accepting everyone as they are, is the essence of life.

Thank you, everyone, for stopping by and reading this light-hearted article. Please comment and tell me your favorite color and or how you feel color affects you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
448 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Attract a Healthy Relationship and Keep it Strong

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License 4NDVGLY9M2. Relationships do not need to be as challenging as we make them. Often, I believe we self-sabotage, many times subconsciously. I know I have self-sabotaged many relationships, and it took a lot of self-study and reflection to understand what I was doing and where I was going wrong. The first step was building my confidence to be the person I wanted to attract and breaking the self-limiting patterns that were holding me back from all that I desired.

Read full story
5 comments

"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5. “Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.

Read full story

Golf-The Ultimate Spiritual Analogy

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 2ASKMQVX39. I woke up thinking golf may be the perfect spiritual analogy for life. It can sometimes be frustrating and challenging to understand, yet it feels incredible and peaceful when it resonates. I, like so many others, am drawn to it. Although professionals compete, it is an individual sport that can be played solo, where I try to beat my best score. There are not many sports that are as accommodating to such a diverse group of people as golf, which attracts both men and women of all ages from around the world, and spirituality has the same draw.

Read full story
2 comments

Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Motivational Quotes

Photo byEnvato Elements Licensed Photo Image F8W7MT2VBH. I look for an inspiring quote to post daily on social media that speaks to me. My hope is by doing so I can share a little ray of inspirational sunshine with others that just might have a positive ripple effect. Meanwhile, I re-read the quote throughout the day, and it motivates me to complete the tasks that I intended for that morning. Let’s get started, and I will share some of my favorites.

Read full story

Resilience is a Superpower

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License LFT2ZNR4EQ. “I bent until I damn near broke. But that’s the thing about resilience…It shows up just as your soul begins to cry and catapults your strength into over-drive.” ~Alfa.

Read full story
3 comments

Finding Calm in Chaos

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PWN7L9R2KJ. Life is what we make it, so I create a purposeful, joyous life, and you can too — read to the end for a bonus surprise!

Read full story

Recognizing and Understanding Emotional Manipulation

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image 2GXD4JCB7W. Over the past ten years, I have learned that my mental well-being is equally as important as my physical well-being. As a yoga instructor, I talk a lot about staying balanced in body, mind, and spirit, but I somehow overlooked the importance of my soul. I managed to keep my mind decluttered and my spirits high. Meanwhile, the light of my soul was being dimmed by a manipulative relationship that I could not see.

Read full story
15 comments

Attachment Styles and Relationships

Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.

Read full story

Staying Motivated Through Difficult Times

Photo byAuthor’s Personal File (Nature and travel also highly motivate me to work hard and maintain balance. Motivation is the driving force behind our accomplishments. When I coach my clients, I assess each area of their lives to help determine which areas need attention and strengthening. From there, we create an action plan with both long- and short-term goals. I ask them what it would do for their life when they accomplish these goals. I also ask what their life would look like if they did not accomplish these goals, and I suggest we all follow this practice.

Read full story

Invisible Illnesses

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WDH54SJPNX. This last year I faced something that is every parent’s nightmare. My daughter returned from college with what seemed like a stomach virus on Easter. She returned to The University of Kentucky but never got better. She continued to get worse. She made several trips to the emergency room to get hydrated and diagnosed. They did bloodwork each time and occasionally an X-ray and could not seem to find anything. Morgan did her best to maintain her 4.0 GPA and keep up with her schoolwork. All the while, she knew something was not right. She began passing out frequently and throwing up. One night I received a call, and she was in the emergency room, and she said I think you need to come fast — this time, it seems serious.

Read full story

Yoga, Better Late Than Never

I started my practice midway through life, and thanks to both the physical and particularly the spiritual philosophy, I now embody the life my soul meant us to live. For me, yoga started as a simple physical practice on the mat, and for some, that is all it will ever be, which is more than okay. When I found yoga, I was living on auto-pilot, trying to keep everyone happy, and doing what I was supposed to do from my family’s and community’s point of view.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 Restaurant

Cincinnati is home to many wonderful independent restaurants, such as The Park Pour in Blue Ash, The European Cafe in Montgomery, Embers and Trio in Kenwood, and one of my favorites, Pepp & Dolores, downtown. I love to support local haunts as opposed to large chains. I was thrilled to learn Pepp & Dolores was listed on the Top 100 Restaurants in The United States by Open Table. What an incredible task and well-earned.

Read full story
1 comments

Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Wellness Will Be a Dominant Theme in 2023

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WMUA4X7NJ5. As we bring 2022 to a close, I am pondering what I have learned this year, what I could have done better, what went exceptionally well, and what I learned overall. I am happy to see 2022 come to an end, and I look forward to a strong, healthy, and inspiring start to the new year.

Read full story

Recognizing and Resolving Triggers

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.

Read full story
3 comments

Beliefs Need Updates Just Like Software

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 7WM89QPYUC. Just as our computers and phones need software updates, our minds need to be updated and reprogrammed to align with our goals and desires. "The ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste victory depends on two things: belief and action"~ A quote from The American Management Association. From what I can surmise, most of our beliefs are formed in childhood, and many of those beliefs prevent us from achieving what we see as personal success. Our parents taught us their views and programmed how we would live our lives and what was expected of us. But beliefs are not etched in stone. We must change and update them according to what best serves our purpose.

Read full story

Conquering Fear of the Unknown

Envato Elements Purchased Image License HZTX8LSGVK. “Fear does not stop death. It stops life.” ~ White & Co. Uncertainty is just part of life. But why does it make us so uncomfortable? Ultimately change is the only constant in life. Yet, most of us resist change which causes anxiety, stress, and fear. Some fears we have are concrete and based on past experiences or beliefs. With uncertainty, it is the fear of the unknown.

Read full story
2 comments

My Favorite Superfood is Beets

Envato Elements Purchased Image License PK2VRCBDSL. Beets are healthy halos, filling our bodies with vitamins and nutrients, and protecting against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Their beautiful jewel tones come from betalain, a natural plant pigment that is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Beets are also high in fiber and an excellent source of potassium. Earthy yet sweet they are one of my favorite foods.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy