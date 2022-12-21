Resilience is a Superpower

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRw7T_0jp3icNx00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License LFT2ZNR4EQ
“I bent until I damn near broke. But that’s the thing about resilience…It shows up just as your soul begins to cry and catapults your strength into over-drive.” ~Alfa

What is Resilience?

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficult situations with relative ease or time. Some of us are certainly more resilient than others, but the good news is we can all grow our resilience.

I try to embrace a growth mindset rather than a fixed mindset which I believe has helped tremendously in building resiliency in my own life. I also believe that having a vision of what I desire helps. This way, when life knocks me down, and it will, I can keep things in perspective, and I do not catastrophize. When I get overwhelmed, I just remind myself that everything is temporary.

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Nelson Mandela

Practicing present moment awareness is very helpful for me. I worry when I think about the future, but when I bring my attention back to the task I am focused on in the present moment I can remind myself that I am safe, and I am far better sharpened and clear minded. I have a great sense of accomplishment when I overcome a difficult task or hurdle in life, learn something new, or bounce back from a total failure.

How to Build Resilience.

  1. Recognize the signs and symptoms of stress — both physical and mental. Then notice what you tend to do when you feel stressed. How do you cope? Do you overeat or over drink? Do you binge watch T.V.? Do you shop? Now think about what small changes you can make to improve and become healthier when you feel those signs of stress. For example, making healthier food choices, moving your body, or drinking water. Make a list and be prepared.
  2. Connect with supportive people.
  3. Use positive self-talk and affirmations such as, “I am stronger than I thought.” “I am capable of anything I set my mind to.” “This too will pass.”
  4. Remind yourself that life’s challenges are temporary.
  5. Practice self-care. Get enough sleep, eat well, meditate, move your body, do activities you enjoy — remember, having fun is an important part of life.
  6. Have a vision of what you desire. Set long- and short-term goals.
  7. Practice random acts of kindness and practice gratitude daily.
“Only those who dare to fail greatly, can ever achieve greatly.” ~ Robert F. Kennedy

Resilience helps me face the demands of life.

I am better equipped to handle conflicts in relationships, to problem solve in the workplace, and to regulate my emotions.

Some of my personal favorite self-soothing activities that help me during challenging times include:

  • Taking an Epson salt aromatherapy bath
  • Lighting aromatherapy candles
  • Listening to soothing music
  • Petting my dogs
  • Saying positive affirmations
  • Talking a walk, especially in the woods
  • Getting on my yoga mat
  • Hugging someone I love

Identifying my strengths is also a huge boost to my self-esteem when my mood is low. Something as simple as journaling and listing the things I am good at is a great reminder to myself not to let myself get too down about whatever it is going wrong at the moment. I also like to pause and make a list of all that I am grateful for. Then when I am down, I can revisit these journal entries as a reminder to cheer up and pull out of the downward spiral.

“During Difficult times, an important resiliency step is being able to express your feelings in healthy ways. You can’t make feelings go away, but you can move through them.” ~ Al Siebert

Finally, improving emotional intelligence improves resiliency. Having higher emotional intelligence generally enhances our relationships and the amount of empathy we have for others. Therefore, a person who is self-aware and empathetic towards others will generally be able to bounce back from difficult situations because they have the basic skills and knowledge to problem solve and seek support, understanding, and forgiveness when necessary.

I hope some of these things will help boost your resilience and help you bounce back from difficult times. We were not meant to solely survive this life, but instead to thrive. In order to do so we need as many helpful tools in our mental toolkit as we can get.

I hope you watched the short motivational video I included. I will leave you with this final question. What is your WHY?

References:

Psychology today

Daniel Goleman, Emotional Intelligence

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# resilience# self improvement# overcoming obstacles# life

Comments / 3

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
448 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Attract a Healthy Relationship and Keep it Strong

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License 4NDVGLY9M2. Relationships do not need to be as challenging as we make them. Often, I believe we self-sabotage, many times subconsciously. I know I have self-sabotaged many relationships, and it took a lot of self-study and reflection to understand what I was doing and where I was going wrong. The first step was building my confidence to be the person I wanted to attract and breaking the self-limiting patterns that were holding me back from all that I desired.

Read full story
5 comments

"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5. “Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.

Read full story

Golf-The Ultimate Spiritual Analogy

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 2ASKMQVX39. I woke up thinking golf may be the perfect spiritual analogy for life. It can sometimes be frustrating and challenging to understand, yet it feels incredible and peaceful when it resonates. I, like so many others, am drawn to it. Although professionals compete, it is an individual sport that can be played solo, where I try to beat my best score. There are not many sports that are as accommodating to such a diverse group of people as golf, which attracts both men and women of all ages from around the world, and spirituality has the same draw.

Read full story
2 comments

Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Our Emotions Correspond With Colors

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 3LMQJS94B2. When looking into a kaleidoscope, you see beautiful shapes and colors. Shake it up, and it disappears. To me, life is very similar. Hold them up to the light and see what design appears, shake it, hold them up again, or twist them, depending on the model. Colors evoke many emotional responses, and certain colors are associated with specific emotions.

Read full story

Motivational Quotes

Photo byEnvato Elements Licensed Photo Image F8W7MT2VBH. I look for an inspiring quote to post daily on social media that speaks to me. My hope is by doing so I can share a little ray of inspirational sunshine with others that just might have a positive ripple effect. Meanwhile, I re-read the quote throughout the day, and it motivates me to complete the tasks that I intended for that morning. Let’s get started, and I will share some of my favorites.

Read full story

Finding Calm in Chaos

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PWN7L9R2KJ. Life is what we make it, so I create a purposeful, joyous life, and you can too — read to the end for a bonus surprise!

Read full story

Recognizing and Understanding Emotional Manipulation

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image 2GXD4JCB7W. Over the past ten years, I have learned that my mental well-being is equally as important as my physical well-being. As a yoga instructor, I talk a lot about staying balanced in body, mind, and spirit, but I somehow overlooked the importance of my soul. I managed to keep my mind decluttered and my spirits high. Meanwhile, the light of my soul was being dimmed by a manipulative relationship that I could not see.

Read full story
15 comments

Attachment Styles and Relationships

Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.

Read full story

Staying Motivated Through Difficult Times

Photo byAuthor’s Personal File (Nature and travel also highly motivate me to work hard and maintain balance. Motivation is the driving force behind our accomplishments. When I coach my clients, I assess each area of their lives to help determine which areas need attention and strengthening. From there, we create an action plan with both long- and short-term goals. I ask them what it would do for their life when they accomplish these goals. I also ask what their life would look like if they did not accomplish these goals, and I suggest we all follow this practice.

Read full story

Invisible Illnesses

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WDH54SJPNX. This last year I faced something that is every parent’s nightmare. My daughter returned from college with what seemed like a stomach virus on Easter. She returned to The University of Kentucky but never got better. She continued to get worse. She made several trips to the emergency room to get hydrated and diagnosed. They did bloodwork each time and occasionally an X-ray and could not seem to find anything. Morgan did her best to maintain her 4.0 GPA and keep up with her schoolwork. All the while, she knew something was not right. She began passing out frequently and throwing up. One night I received a call, and she was in the emergency room, and she said I think you need to come fast — this time, it seems serious.

Read full story

Yoga, Better Late Than Never

I started my practice midway through life, and thanks to both the physical and particularly the spiritual philosophy, I now embody the life my soul meant us to live. For me, yoga started as a simple physical practice on the mat, and for some, that is all it will ever be, which is more than okay. When I found yoga, I was living on auto-pilot, trying to keep everyone happy, and doing what I was supposed to do from my family’s and community’s point of view.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 Restaurant

Cincinnati is home to many wonderful independent restaurants, such as The Park Pour in Blue Ash, The European Cafe in Montgomery, Embers and Trio in Kenwood, and one of my favorites, Pepp & Dolores, downtown. I love to support local haunts as opposed to large chains. I was thrilled to learn Pepp & Dolores was listed on the Top 100 Restaurants in The United States by Open Table. What an incredible task and well-earned.

Read full story
1 comments

Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Wellness Will Be a Dominant Theme in 2023

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License WMUA4X7NJ5. As we bring 2022 to a close, I am pondering what I have learned this year, what I could have done better, what went exceptionally well, and what I learned overall. I am happy to see 2022 come to an end, and I look forward to a strong, healthy, and inspiring start to the new year.

Read full story

Recognizing and Resolving Triggers

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.

Read full story
3 comments

Beliefs Need Updates Just Like Software

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 7WM89QPYUC. Just as our computers and phones need software updates, our minds need to be updated and reprogrammed to align with our goals and desires. "The ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste victory depends on two things: belief and action"~ A quote from The American Management Association. From what I can surmise, most of our beliefs are formed in childhood, and many of those beliefs prevent us from achieving what we see as personal success. Our parents taught us their views and programmed how we would live our lives and what was expected of us. But beliefs are not etched in stone. We must change and update them according to what best serves our purpose.

Read full story

Conquering Fear of the Unknown

Envato Elements Purchased Image License HZTX8LSGVK. “Fear does not stop death. It stops life.” ~ White & Co. Uncertainty is just part of life. But why does it make us so uncomfortable? Ultimately change is the only constant in life. Yet, most of us resist change which causes anxiety, stress, and fear. Some fears we have are concrete and based on past experiences or beliefs. With uncertainty, it is the fear of the unknown.

Read full story
2 comments

My Favorite Superfood is Beets

Envato Elements Purchased Image License PK2VRCBDSL. Beets are healthy halos, filling our bodies with vitamins and nutrients, and protecting against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Their beautiful jewel tones come from betalain, a natural plant pigment that is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Beets are also high in fiber and an excellent source of potassium. Earthy yet sweet they are one of my favorite foods.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy