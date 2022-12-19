Staying Motivated Through Difficult Times

Photo by Author’s Personal File (Nature and travel also highly motivate me to work hard and maintain balance.

Motivation is the driving force behind our accomplishments. When I coach my clients, I assess each area of their lives to help determine which areas need attention and strengthening. From there, we create an action plan with both long- and short-term goals. I ask them what it would do for their life when they accomplish these goals. I also ask what their life would look like if they did not accomplish these goals, and I suggest we all follow this practice.

This month I experienced a tragedy in my family. My older brother fell and sustained a traumatic brain injury that has deemed him incapacitated by the neurosurgeon. This injury gave me not only a whole new appreciation for life but motivated me to become the best version of myself. Motivation also helps build resilience to bounce back from horrific circumstances.

What motivates me personally to accomplish my goals are three main components which are:

1. Personal Growth/ Self Study

2. Passion

3. Purpose

Knowing what motivates me allows me to overcome the roadblocks in life because the end goal will improve my life. When I ask clients what their life would be like if they do not accomplish their goals, their answer is unanimously bad; therefore, they are motivated to accomplish the goal.

Discipline is what allows me to keep going when the going gets tough. We are never promised another day, so we must make each day count.

“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily.The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” ~Darren Hardy

I have learned that no matter how motivated I am, I must be disciplined enough to continue pursuing my dreams and desires.

How to Accomplish Motivation Through Difficult Times:

Remind myself that everything is temporary. When disappointment rears its ugly head, which is inevitable from time to time, I pivot my mindset back to a calm state. Sometimes that means getting on my yoga mat, walking, or listening to music.

Stay on a regular schedule with what time I go to bed and when I wake, eat well, and cross off my “to-do” list each day.

I re-evaluate my goals. Sometimes, I need to adjust what it is I am working on. Life is not linear, and I have to adjust when I round a curve and hit life's roadblocks. Remaining flexible in my mind is helpful for resilience and moving forward rather than feeling stuck.

Improve Confidence. In order to keep going in tough times, I find it helpful to cross off my “to-do” list so I can watch my progress and achieve a sense of accomplishment. I stay physically fit. I try to follow through rather than procrastinate. I let go of what others think and surround myself with inspiring, supportive people. Finally, I remind myself of my strengths.

I practice gratitude for all the tiny miracles of life.

I think of the people I love — my mom, my siblings, the love of my life, and the importance and love for my children. Sometimes I think it is simply a matter of doing what is right.

Motivation boils down to reviewing and achieving each level of Maslow’s Triangle.

At the base of the hierarchy of needs, according to Maslow, are our basic human needs — food, water, shelter, and clothing. Without these, we would not be motivated to continue forward to our greatest desires because we would feel unworthy.

The next level is safety. I know I strive for financial security, safety from harm, health complications, and safety in my relationships. When I feel safe, I can grow and flourish.

As humans, we are naturally social. We all need to feel emotional support and understanding. This, according to Maslow, is our need for love and belonging. I am more likely to thrive when I surround myself with inspiring, supportive people.

As we climb up the triangle of human needs, we come to self-esteem. This is where building confidence helps me achieve the discipline I need to accomplish my goals. When I feel a sense of appreciation, I am willing to go above and beyond, especially for others. I am motivated by my success as well as by helping others.

Finally, at the top of the triangle is self-actualization, or the desire to be the best version of myself. Personal growth is one of my greatest desires and motivates me to do all the difficult tasks in life. That sense of accomplishment I have when I achieve something for the first time or overcome a failure is undeniably positive.

Conclusion:

With awareness comes personal growth, confidence, and passion. It all starts with believing I am worthy. In order to accomplish that belief, I must practice self-love and acceptance, know my purpose, and chase my passions without fear.

“True abundance is not based on our net worth; it’s based on our self-worth.” ~Gabby Bernstein

Passion creates excitement and elevates my mood, which motivates me to accomplish more. And finally, my purpose, which is two parts — to become the best version of myself and to help others, motivates me on difficult days.

What motivates you?