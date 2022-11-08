Conquering Fear of the Unknown

Libby Shively McAvoy
“Fear does not stop death. It stops life.” ~ White & Co.

Embracing the Discomfort of Uncertainty

Uncertainty is just part of life. But why does it make us so uncomfortable? Ultimately change is the only constant in life. Yet, most of us resist change which causes anxiety, stress, and fear. Some fears we have are concrete and based on past experiences or beliefs. With uncertainty, it is the fear of the unknown.

“One is never afraid of the unknown; one is afraid of the known coming to an ending.” ~J. Krishnamurti

I am currently waiting to hear if I will be accepted as a writer in two particular publications here on Medium. I do not fear rejection, however, I am extremely hopeful, which could lead to disappointment. I see and observe my own anxiety as I check my inbox incessantly. I feel like a maniac constantly looking in both my inbox and junk mail. I never used to check my emails so often. Day five and still no word.

I know that if I am not accepted, I can still publish my content in plenty of other publications, so why am I so excited/anxious?

“Your fear of the unknown has convinced you that comfort is more rewarding than growth.” ~Meggan Roxanne

Learning to Leap Outside of my Comfort Zone

I really think it is about taking a leap outside of my comfort zone. I have the “net” of publishing in other pubs, so I am not fearful. But the mind naturally is uncomfortable with the idea and thought of rejection. Feelings of uncertainty distort our thoughts.

“Fear is not real. It is a product of the thoughts you create. Do not misunderstand me. Danger is very real. But fear is a choice.” ~Will Smith

In a state of uncertainty when we are waiting for the unknown, whether that is medical results, acceptance, to see if someone reciprocates our efforts, or whatever it may be, we go into a state of fight or flight because our discomfort with the lack of control sends us into a heightened state emotionally which triggers the sympathetic nervous system. When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, it raises our blood pressure, muscles tense up, and anxiety sets in. We all experience it. It tests our courage to persevere.

Self-Soothing

When uncomfortable, it is important to self-soothe. Question the thoughts bouncing around in your head. Ask yourself what will happen if you do not receive the results you desire. I am listening to relaxing music, practicing yoga and meditation, and spending time outside to distract myself from the discomfort of the unknown.

I cannot help but think of the quote by buddha, “The root of all suffering is attachment.” I know from my study of yoga philosophy that it is important to let go of attachments to outcomes. What will be will be. When I resist discomfort persists. Now, I have to put that into practice in my daily life and I embrace the uncertainty and discomfort.

“We do not fear the unknown. We fear what we think we know about the unknown.” ~ Teal Swan

It is important to understand what I can and cannot control.

  • I can control the quality and content of my writing. I cannot control if these publications accept me.
  • I can control my well-being by eating well, moving my body, and calming my mind. I cannot control when my time on earth will expire.
  • I can control my words and my actions. I cannot control the words or actions of others.
  • I can control my breathing. My breath can help reset my nervous system.

Other than that, the reality is we cannot control much in life. Everything is temporary, including life itself. So, I am choosing to let go of fear and embrace curiosity. Growth does not happen within my comfort zone. I have learned that it is necessary to take risks. If I do not ask, I will never know, likewise, if I do not try, I can never succeed. I am choosing to embrace failures and grow from them.

“The fear of the unknown is a doorway that we all must pass through if we are to find freedom from the walls that confine us.” ~ James McInerney

Conclusion

Embrace the uncertainty life throws at you. Comfort yourself when you feel worry creeping in. Believe that you are worthy of all you deserve. Finally, understand that everything is temporary. Let go of attachment to outcomes to find peace of mind. It takes discipline and a positive mindset, but I am living proof that it is possible to surrender to fear and to the constraints of what others think of me and you can too.

“Courage is a love affair with the unknown.” ~Osho

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. Do you fear the unknown, be honest. Comment and share your experiences and/or how you cope with uncertainty.

Peace & Light,

Libby Shively McAvoy

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

