My Favorite Superfood is Beets

Envato Elements Purchased Image License PK2VRCBDSL

Beets are healthy halos, filling our bodies with vitamins and nutrients, and protecting against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Their beautiful jewel tones come from betalain, a natural plant pigment that is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Beets are also high in fiber and an excellent source of potassium. Earthy yet sweet they are one of my favorite foods.

Envato Elements Purchased Image License K3FCVBDS9P

Color

When peeled, beets are candy for the eyes. There are three common different colors beets come in. The most common in the United States are red and golden beets. My personal favorite is the candy stripe beet, but it is more difficult to find. They have a magnificent stripe of red and white when sliced.

Superfoods

Superfoods contain higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals which benefit our health. There are three types of phytochemicals. Examples of phytochemicals include:

Carotenoids are foods that are yellow and orange.

are foods that are yellow and orange. Antioxidants protect cells against free radicals.

protect cells against free radicals. Flavonoids reduce inflammation.

There does not seem to be a formal agreement on exactly which foods are considered superfoods. There are certain foods that are well known for packing their healthy punch including beets, avocado, pomegranate, salmon, dark chocolate, ancient grains such as quinoa, and sweet potatoes.

Eating superfoods can increase heart health, reduce wrinkles, energize us, and has even been known to improve diabetes and cancer.

For the most well-balanced diet, I advise my clients to eat the rainbow. Eating a variety of colorful foods ensures we are getting a nice variety of vitamins and minerals.

How to Enjoy Beets

Beets can be prepared and eaten in many ways. Their drab exterior and bumpiness often deter people from preparing them. Once peeled they are such a beautiful superfood.

Peel the skin with a peeler or sharp knife. You can also run a little olive oil on the unpeeled exterior, wrap it in foil, and bake for an hour at 350 degrees. The skin peels much easier after being baked, but they are difficult to work with because of the temperature.

I enjoy preparing beets in many ways including raw, pickled, and roasted.

Envato Elements Purchased Image License G6ETD4XK2W

Raw Beet Salad

I like to peel the beets and then shred them with a cheese shredder. I then sprinkle the juice of half a lemon over and top with crumbled goat cheese, salt, and pepper.

Roasted beets

Once peeled, dice the beet into small cubes. Drizzle lightly with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt. Cover with foil and roast for 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Uncover and continue cooking for another 15 minutes uncovered.

Beet Ravioli

Boil a whole, peeled, beet for ten to twelve minutes. Use a mandolin or sharp knife and slice paper thin. Fold in half and place a small amount of goat cheese in half. Press to seal. Place on a bed of arugula and top with chopped pistachios. You can top it with a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette if you choose.

Envato Elements Purchased Image License ZB9T5LUAKR

Juice Them

You do not need to peel the beets before placing them in a juicer. Just place them in and add one cut apple, the juice of one lemon, and ginger for a delicious nutritious beverage. There is a fermented beet juice called kvass that is a great probiotic. It can be found at Whole Foods. My favorite brand is Fab Ferments. Jen and Jordan, founders of Fab Ferments created the Bubonic Tonic flavor based on the recipe to cure the bubonic flu. It has garlic, jalapeño, cabbage, and beets. It is potent but I love it.

Envato Elements Purchased Image License LGE7QJNZHW

Beet Burgers

One of my favorite ways to eat beets is the amazing Beet Burger I found online many years ago. It does take a bit of preparation, but the results are delicious. You can pan-cook these indoors or grill them. Top with all of your favorite condiments and toppings. I love to toast the bun and top it with mayo, avocado, and BBQ sauce.

Beet, Avocado, and Quinoa Salad

Roast the beets, steam the quinoa, and slice the avocado, toss with lemon juice, a teaspoon of basil oil, walnuts, and salt and pepper to taste and you have a complete meal loaded with health benefits.

Author's Personal Image

Pickled Beets

I prefer to add thinly peeled, sliced, beets to hard-boiled peeled eggs and pickle them together which creates a lovely pinkish-red egg. I have hardboiled the pickled egg and garnished it with the pickled beet. It also tastes great on sandwiches. To pickle them combine two cups of white vinegar with 1/2 c. water. Bring to a boil with 1–2 T. salt. Place beets and eggs in a large, wide mouth, mason jar and top with the hot liquid. Close the lid and leave it on the counter until cooled.

Random Facts

The first time I consumed large amounts of beet my pee was red. I share that so you will not be startled. Beets are potent in color, particularly red ones. You may want to wear gloves while peeling and cutting them.

Take Away

Add some more superfoods to your daily diet to function at maximum capacity. I like to look at food as fuel for my body. I would not put regular-grade gasoline in a race car so why would I put foods that are not optimal into my body? That is not to say I never indulge, but I eat colorfully and educate myself about the foods I consume.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read. Please comment and tell me your favorite beet recipe or if maybe this article encouraged you to try them for the first time.