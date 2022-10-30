Time to Slay The Inner Demons

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA81i_0irX67Zg00
Photo by Mahdi Bafande on Unsplash

Most likely we have all experienced rejection in some way shape or form.

The first two things I think of when I hear that term are relationships and college entrance letters. I received many college rejection letters, but somehow those did not damage my ego or my soul nearly as badly as being personally rejected by someone I cared about. The stings of those wounds burn deep and deeply — those injuries do not heal easily and can lurk under my skin for years.

Emotion comes from the Latin root word emovere, or to move forward. So, when I can break down why I feel rejected, understand it, and come back to my present moment awareness, I can move into a better state of feeling knowing those thoughts were simply distorted from being in the state of fight or flight. I can then choose more positive thoughts and express my emotions more productively.

“Love is not the icing on the cake of life. It is a basic primary need, like oxygen or water,” Dr. Sue Johnson explains in her book, Hold Me Tight.

Fear is our built-in alarm signal telling us to protect ourselves. When the fight or flight mechanism is triggered my heart rate speeds up, I panic, and because of my PTSD, I typically isolate. When I feel rejected, I try to pause, breathe, and come back into the present moment where I can remind myself, I am safe. When I recently looked deeper into the feeling of rejection myself, I discovered a close association with the secondary emotion I connect with my PTSD, which is not feeling lovable. These are the emotions I discovered buried deep in my subconscious that I finally uncovered. My ex-husband waterboarding me years ago inserted its venomous stingers into my soul, causing lasting anaphylactic shocks that lay dormant in my nervous system like a virulent case of herpes, waiting to bubble to the surface as stress-caused blisters. From time to time now my PTSD infection resurfaces and continues to try to haunt me like little demons whispering lies in my head.

Rejection

In reality, rejection is very much like F.E.A.R. — false reality appearing real, or as my friend,

Jules wrote in her story recently, “Face Everything And Rise or F**k Everything And Run. It becomes a battle of wits within our minds.” It is all our own perception of what is happening. Sure, a college may not allow us entrance, or a person may not choose to date us, or a job may not hire us, but maybe we were meant to go in a different direction after all. Maybe there was a school, a man, or a job offer better suited for us. It is all about how we perceive our reality and how we choose to think about ourselves.

We all have an inner critic, saboteur, or demon as I like to refer to mine. When mine starts to talk loudly, telling me distorted ugly thoughts and quite frankly lies, I know it is time to come back into present-moment awareness by using deep inhales and deep exhales to slow my heart rate and trigger my parasympathetic nervous system which finally pulls me out of the fight or flight response. I am then able to think more clearly, choose more positive thoughts and regulate my emotions and responses.

My feeling of rejection most recently reared its ugly head when my youngest child got his driver's license and I falsely perceived and feared him no longer needing me. I had looked forward to the freedom from being his captive driver so my strange emotional reaction and subconscious feeling caught me by blindsided surprise. This was clearly not a matter of him not needing me because no matter how old children are they always need their moms — at least I know I still need mine!

Present Moment Awareness

So once I pulled out of my tailspin and returned back to reality I turned up the music, which provides me with great emotional validation, I lit candles which is wonderfully soothing aromatherapy, and I made a crystal grid big enough to sit within. Now, for some people, spiritual and non-spiritual alike, this may seem woo-woo and that's okay. The purpose of me sharing this is we need to have self-soothing techniques when we find our demons pulling us down a rabbit hole.

“Studies show that rejection and exclusion trigger the same circuits in the same part of the brain, the anterior cingulate, as physical pain” another quote from Hold Me Tight, by Dr. Sue Johnson.

Learning how to embrace our shadow side and live with the parts of ourselves that we are not most proud of is part of life. Pain is a part of love. We all have things to work on and improve. We have to accept that about ourselves. That is what keeps us humble and grounded. We cannot be good at everything. The magical part is understanding we hold the key. We can lock the demons up and let the angel within emerge. Change up the inner script. I now speak kindly and lovingly to myself, still with honesty and integrity.

Ultimately, I am light and loving and I do not need external validation to know that. Doing my shadow work and coming back to the present moment makes me see that I am self-reliant. I still appreciate being loved by my significant other, but I no longer rely on that to feel like I belong in this world. I no longer give anyone else the power to upset me as I did in the days when I was abused. When those subconscious thoughts creep in I know I have my self-soothing tools and I will be okay, I am safe.

Grounding and Feeling the Earth’s Connection

Each season teaches us patience and resilience as we learn to grow up through the mud of life and unlock our full potential. I have learned so much from Mother Nature and find deep comfort in her silence as well as her roars. I can almost hear her thrashing in anger during big storms and I can feel her tears in gentle rains. Our bodies move with the rhythm of the earth. We have much to learn from the seasons of change. Each season creates movement, much like our emotions, and we must learn to stay fluid. The less resistant to change we are the easier it becomes. As I enter this autumn season, I am reminded by the falling leaves to shed what no longer serves me. This is the perfect time to turn inward and to perform some mental housekeeping as well as physical. I will evaluate the people who are draining my energy and let them go; I will let go of the physical objects I am no longer using and donate them to someone who may truly need them; I will exchange negative thoughts for more positive ones, and I will start to create better habits for myself this autumn and winter that will prepare for my reemergence this spring which will provide renewal. I become more resilient facing each obstacle, with each season, and with each demon I slay.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. There are many people struggling with mental well being so I do not speak of inner demons lightly. In fact, I recently learned a friend almost took his life to suicide. Thank goodness he pushed through those painful thoughts. If you feel suicidal please know you are not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Line is 800–273–8255.

We were all born with unique gifts and a story to share with the world. If anyone has dimmed the light of your soul through abuse, neglect, or shame it is not your fault. Please learn to love and accept yourself. You are worthy no matter what you may have been previously told.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
248 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

My Favorite Superfood is Beets

Envato Elements Purchased Image License PK2VRCBDSL. Beets are healthy halos, filling our bodies with vitamins and nutrients, and protecting against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Their beautiful jewel tones come from betalain, a natural plant pigment that is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Beets are also high in fiber and an excellent source of potassium. Earthy yet sweet they are one of my favorite foods.

Read full story
2 comments

Awareness is the Catalyst For Change

The first step to stopping yourself from overthinking is to become aware of your thoughts. When you overthink, or ruminate, you sometimes miss out on opportunities that are right in front of you and instead get trapped in a negative rabbit hole. The good news is awareness is the catalyst for change.

Read full story
1 comments

Does He/ She Really Care About You?

Envato Elements Purchased Photo License UYDTLRAK4P. With texting, DMs, and Snapchat being the main form of communication for young people it is getting harder to interpret and express emotions in communication. So how do we know when someone truly cares about us?

Read full story
5 comments

The Damaging Effect of Passive Aggressive Behavior

Envato Elements Purchased Image License HM2NV8ZG45. Have you dated someone who is passive-aggressive? Perhaps you have a family member, friend, or co-worker who is passive-aggressive. It is a form of manipulation that can destroy relationships. Being passive-aggressive (PA) is a coward’s way of expressing themselves based on deeply rooted fears.

Read full story
7 comments

Abuse is Never Acceptable

Envato Elements Purchased Image License S6QR4827M9. “The worst part of being abused is the betrayal. The one who should have protected you was the one who harmed you.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
1 comments

The Miracle of Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License VPQSMFKU26. Conceiving children is not easy and I feel fortunate to have two beautiful children of my own. Unfortunately, I went through two terribly upsetting miscarriages which taught me a lot of respect for life. Before having my miscarriages, I had no idea how difficult childbearing or conceiving could be. I was naive to the fact that my own sister was adopted because my mom was told she could not have any more children after my older brother, but then fourteen years later I was her miracle baby, or…her “oops”, as my sister refers to me. We “joke” about it now, but in all honesty, I think I have some attachment issues because of the jokes associated with those comments.

Read full story

A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9ZCVWLMYSQ. Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

Read full story

Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU. I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Read full story
2 comments

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

Read full story

Create the Relationship Of Your Dreams Through Effort

Envato Elements Purchased Image License CQHA2LEV9Y. I have desired a relationship like the one my parents had for sixty-seven years my entire life. When I knew my marriage was over I was devastated. After a couple of failed relationships, I was yet again devastated.

Read full story

A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins,Food Revolution.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN. Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy