The Damaging Effect of Passive Aggressive Behavior

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AR9kF_0irWurGN00
How to Spot and Respond to Passive Aggressiveness

Have you dated someone who is passive-aggressive? Perhaps you have a family member, friend, or co-worker who is passive-aggressive. It is a form of manipulation that can destroy relationships. Being passive-aggressive (PA) is a coward’s way of expressing themselves based on deeply rooted fears.

The PA might give the silent treatment to their partner, family member, co-worker, or project, or they may have a pity party. They dance around the problems at hand without resolving the issues. It leaves the other person feeling resentful, hurt, and confused.

Because the behavior is so damaging to the person on the receiving end many consider it psychological or verbal abuse which is extremely damaging to the soul.

How Emotional Intelligence Relates

Typically, the passive-aggressive person has a very difficult time processing, accepting, and expressing their emotions. Although it is deeply rooted in fear it is accelerated by overwhelm. Subconsciously they have not addressed their fears, many of which are from childhood or a traumatic event that left them feeling unsafe. It leaves the partner feeling like they are tip-toeing around on eggshells.

They will use this behavior to mask uncertainty, insecurities, and discomfort in situations. Some people are more sarcastic than passive-aggressive. I have come to dislike sarcasm as well though — It is not very nice or friendly.

When the partner of the PA shares concerns, as healthy partners would, it immediately triggers a negative reaction to the PA. This negative reaction then leaves the partner feeling discarded, unheard, and lonely. It is very emotionally damaging.

According to Medical News Today, “It is a concealed form of aggression, which can make it difficult to confront.”

What is Passive Aggression?

  • Subtle digs
  • Silent treatment
  • Sarcasm that is similar to gaslighting
  • Using knowledge to intentionally hurt the other person's feelings
  • Disrespectful tone of voice
  • Saying harsh things and then stating they were kidding
  • Eye rolling
  • Not returning texts
  • Giving the cold shoulder
  • Slamming stuff around or slamming doors

How to Counter Passive Aggressive Behavior

  1. Pause, breathe deeply, and respond rather than react to their behavior.
  2. Use “I statements” so the PA does not feel blamed or judged.
  3. Engage assertively but respectfully
  4. Be empathetic but to the point.
  5. Maintain your boundaries

Notice Behavioral Changes

The person I dated who was passive-aggressive thought he had great communication skills when in reality he was unable to resolve conflict at all. He was always super stressed out and blamed everyone else (projected) without taking any personal responsibility. There was a complete disconnect between what he said and what he did.

Changes in behavior is a huge red flag, especially in relationships.

In the beginning of the relationship, he was very gentle emotional, and supportive. Several months in, when he felt like I was not going anywhere, is when the passive-aggressive behavior began. I felt everything I said was wrong or would upset him. He no longer called me pet names or said good morning, and the physical affection disappeared.

Are You The Passive Aggressive One?

If you are someone who finds yourself being passive-aggressive, please realize how hurtful it is to those who care about you. Increase your self-awareness. Pay attention to how you react in different situations and also to how you are making the people around you feel. Be aware of how your loved ones respond to you. Do not say, “I’m fine” when you are not.

I watched my ex’s son retreat to his room because his dad started drinking more and more and would just dig at everyone. I started spending time in my room to get away from the negativity. This was a man I deeply cared for and there was nothing I could do to help him because he was not receptive. He saw nothing wrong with his behavior.

I would urge anyone who is PA to observe and understand their emotions. Feel it to heal it. Maybe you are unaware of some deep fears. Journal and say positive affirmations to rewire the subconscious mind. Awareness is the catalyst for change.

How to Respond to Passive Aggressive Behavior

  • Recognize the behavior
  • Do not let them get your goat. Rise above.
  • Avoid accusations, judgment, and shame
  • Set and maintain firm boundaries
  • Distance yourself

Conclusion

Ultimately passive aggressive behavior and projection destroyed my relationship. I have no idea if he is a covert narcissist or not and labels are not important. What is important is that he discarded my feelings while exaggerating his own importance. God forbid I ask him to do something he would roll his eyes and say something to the effect of, “oh wow now I have to be told what to do.” To which I would reply very simply, “I did not tell you I asked you.”

Not everyone who uses passive-aggressive language and behavior does it regularly. In fact, most of us do it a small amount of time when we are uncomfortable. My previous boyfriend was slightly passive-aggressive, but when I called him out, we both laughed. His was nowhere near as severe and downright hurtful.

His aggression slowly ramped up. He got in a fight with, and stopped talking to, his sister with whom he was very close, he spoke badly about his good friends and turned from being supportive of my children to despising them. That was the turning point for me.

The environment in which we live should be a peaceful calm sanctuary. I have been in enough toxic relationships to know when it is time to practice self-respect and walk away. It was heartbreaking but necessary. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink so do not drive yourself crazy trying.

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

