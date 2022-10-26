Abuse is Never Acceptable

Envato Elements Purchased Image License S6QR4827M9

“The worst part of being abused is the betrayal. The one who should have protected you was the one who harmed you.” ~Author Unknown

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so I thought it was the perfect time to share some information as well as the personal story of a dear friend of mine, Jamie (she requested I use her real name). I too have survived both physical and psychological abuse, but some people endure far more than I have. I talk about it not only as part of my healing process but to educate and empower others to leave abusive situations.

As a relationship and personal development coach, I specialize in emotional intelligence. I deeply believe that by raising emotional intelligence we can decrease school-age bullying as well as adult abuse. Raising emotional intelligence builds confidence as well as empathy.

Before I share Jamie’s story of courage, I would like to share some statistics.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/ or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, and P.T.S.D.

The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

Jamie’s Story

My friend Jamie reached out to me recently and asked me to please share her story with the intent of helping others avoid the horrific experiences she had with domestic violence. Jamie’s story is quite courageous.

Jamie was agoraphobic, fearful of leaving her home, for over twelve years. She had been in a terrible car accident and did not feel safe going out. She dated a narcissistic man whom she thought she loved. Looking back, she now realizes that love was just an illusion. He would hit her and hurt her often, but the violence kept escalating.

One morning he hit her so hard it broke her eye socket. That was enough that she finally pressed charges for the first time. He went to prison from 2014–2017, not nearly long enough in Jamie’s eyes.

He pursued her when he was released from prison as many abusers do. In May 2020, at 5 am, He showed up at her house, broke all of her phones, and he had a gun. She was terrified. He hit her face and then threw her down and stomped heavily on her spine. This is a 240-pound man with steeled-toed boots on. Close your eyes and imagine for a moment just how painful that must have been.

Jamie was left with a permanent severe spinal disorder.

As if stomping her back was not bad enough, he then raped and sodomized her at gunpoint. Jamie was afraid, embarrassed, and ashamed so she did not go to the hospital or press charges. This is a grave regret in her eyes. She does still have photos of the blood and bruises and medical records of x-rays that were taken of her spine and face.

Jamie was not the only woman this man abused.

A year later she learned he was dating someone else. Jamie found the girl through Facebook to warn her of his violent side. Unfortunately, it was too late. The girl shared with Jamie that he had shown up at her house very early one morning. She was outside having a cigarette when he kidnapped her, took her from Clermont County to Warren County, about twenty minutes, and this time he had two guns. He then raped her as well.

The events that unfolded with the second girl and the speed of the violence escalating were a big concern for both women. The second girl pressed charges. Unfortunately, the rape charges were dropped, and he only went to prison for seven years on kidnapping charges where he remains today.

He threatened to kill both girls. Who knows if he did any of these horrific things to any more women? Jamie tried to press charges after she found out about the second girl, but by then it was too late, and the police refused to reopen the case.

Jamie was evicted from her home and was homeless for three years. Although it was a horrific time in her life, she looks back at it as a blessing because she had no choice but to overcome her agoraphobia. She was finally able to leave the house where there were so many bad memories. She described it as “a dark place both physically and as a place in time.” After being homeless for three years, she got a visit from an old high school friend who had heard she lost everything and was homeless. He offered for her to come to stay with him as friends. Today, they share a loving supportive relationship.

Jamie still battles severe C-P.T.S.D. which is complex post-traumatic stress syndrome. Jamie wakes up with night terrors, has flashbacks, and she was left with a tic that makes her sway back and forth. She said she does not know she’s even swaying until she enters a room where no one else is doing it. At least her awareness is growing.

Jamie is seeking treatment from both a psychiatrist and a therapist. She gained a lot of weight due to comfort eating, so is working on getting back in shape. But she gets out with her new boyfriend, hikes, and has a new appreciation for life. I am touched by Jamie’s story of courage.

Anyone who speaks up about their abuse is not a victim, but instead a survivor.

More DV Stats

Domestic violence is said to be the leading cause of homelessness in women.

Domestic violence is most likely to take place between 6 pm and 6 am.

Boys who witness domestic violence are two times as likely to abuse their own partner or children as an adult.

Why Do Women Stay or Return to Abusive Situations?

I will begin this portion by addressing anyone who has experienced abuse.

It was not your fault someone chose to abuse you mentally or physically. You did nothing to deserve that. They made that choice on their own. It does not matter if you put yourself in that situation or chose that person. It was not and never will be your fault.

People return to, and stay in, abusive relationships for many reasons including fear, financial comfort, concerns for children and custody, they believe the abuser with change, and sometimes they blame themselves. Please do not judge them. They are trying to survive. I know I lost several friendships when I let my ex-husband come back home after he water-boarded me. I was concerned for my financial security and for my children. But, many years later I gained the strength to leave.

Envato Elements PurchasedImage License 4VGE9SZHXL

Jamie’s Personal Message to You

“I want you, as readers, to know how important it is to have follow through. It’s a crime when a man physically hurts a woman. There should be consequences for all the pain and suffering he caused by physically harming your mind, body, and soul. Press charges and follow through. You might be saving the next victim.”

Jamie shared a song with me that inspires her. Having hope and faith in a higher power helps us to overcome the most difficult times in our lives. I hope you will listen and be inspired.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and digest this important message. Please feel free to comment and tell me any experience you have had with abuse. If you are being abused or know someone who is please know you are not alone. The Domestic Violence Hotline is 800–799-SAFE (7233).

Peace and Kindness,

Libby Shively McAvoy

Resources:

ncadv.org

www.dosomething.org

womenagainstcrime.org