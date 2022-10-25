A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Libby Shively McAvoy

Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day

Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

“A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.” ~Marilyn Monroe

Mental Health Awareness

I have a special story to share today though. October 10th is Mental Health Awareness Day and I feel it is very important to break the stigma. If you suffer from a mental illness or disorder please seek help, do not be afraid to admit it and talk about it, and others should be aware of the language they use when referring to someone with a mental health condition.

“If you see someone without a smile, give them yours.” ~ Dolly Parton

Now, back to my special story. Many years ago, my son, around age five, tugged on my jacket as we left a popular restaurant downtown. I promptly looked down and he motioned for me to come closer to him. I knelt down and inquired to see what was wrong because this was unusual behavior for him. He whispered, “Mommy we just passed a homeless woman who looks really hungry. Can I go back and give her our leftover containers?” I responded, “That is a wonderful idea, and I am so proud of you.”

He asked me to go with him because he was a little shy and afraid. He simply held the boxes out for the woman, and she said, “Oh God bless you. I haven’t eaten in days. You are a very special and kind young man.” I tear up thinking about this moment to this day because it was so touching. As we drove off my son turned around and looked back. He shouted, “mom, she is eating it!” I once again reinforced how proud I was of him.

“Happiness is letting go of the way you think life is supposed to look like and enjoying it for everything that it is.” ~Mandy Hale

The Child Within Us All

The innocence and kindness of children are a great reminder to honor our inner child. The world tends to harden us, make us callous, and often we judge people unjustly. When I look at people, I try to imagine their inner child, the person they were before the world bestowed its expectations on them.

The possibilities are endless and you are invincible from a child’s perspective. So, why do so many of us just follow other people's leads, suffer the daily grind, and stay in miserable relationships? Honor your desires and know that you are worthy. Smile, and take a deep breath. Visualize your true dreams and desires and then go after them.

Shine Bright

It just goes to show that if the homeless woman with nothing to her name can smile and show gratitude, we all can. Smiles are contagious. Whether I smile because of gratitude, a random act of kindness, or I smile because of a memory or even a song, a smile produces positive energy. Our energy is a magnet and will attract whatever energy we put out. So, when I smile, I attract positive energy, contentment, and great outcomes.

If you have nothing else to give, consider smiling as you walk down the street.A simple smile may just change someone’s entire day. In return, it may actually change your day as well.

Take Away

Remember, you never know what someone is going through. Be compassionate and you will always have something to smile about. Do you remember the brilliant advertising campaign by Coca-Cola? Give a smile and a Coke was their tagline. Why? Because it was insinuated something as small as a drink and a smile could improve someone’s day!

Wishing you all peace and happiness. But, if you are going through difficult times, remember, practice gratitude, and turn that frown upside down and you will attract better outcomes.

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

