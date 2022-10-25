Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU

I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Some trips are more elaborate than others. Sometimes I fly and sometimes I drive. Sometimes I tent camp and sometimes I stay in five-star resorts. I love it all. One thing I always prioritize is the food I eat while traveling. People generally love traveling with me because they know that I put a great deal of effort into researching the best places to eat in each city I visit for locally sourced vegetarian food, and I typically am not disappointed.

I am definitely not a fan of fast food, particularly when sitting in the car for long amounts of time. So, a trick I learned from my mom growing up, was to pack healthy food in a cooler to eat in the car. It is a great way to continue driving, save time, and have reliable healthy meals. What I put into my body is the fuel that helps my body perform at an optimal level, so it is extremely important that I feel my best.

“Live life with no excuses, travel with no regret.” ~Oscar Wilde

I feel very fortunate to say I have traveled to forty-five of the fifty states in the United States including Hawaii. My goal is to see all of the states eventually. I have been to most of the National Parks and one of my favorites is Arches National Park because it is like a natural playground. The red rocks are so beautiful, and each arch is so unique. Nature amazes me.

One of my other favorite places in the U.S. was Cannon Beach, Oregon. It is a very unique place. My children were young when we visited, and we would take early morning walks on the beach. I would have my coffee and my kids would have hot chocolate. The wind was cold and brisk, and the sand was cold on our feet from the high tide retracting, but it was a wonderful way to start our day. The starfish stuck to the side of Haystack rock and they were bright orange and purple. The puffins flew overhead. It was absolutely magical.

“Wanderlust: (N) a strong desire to wander and explore the world.” ~Unnown Author

I also love international travel. I have been to the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada, Kenya, England, Scotland, Whales, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France, and Italy. I cannot name a favorite spot as they were all so wonderful and so uniquely diverse. I hope to begin traveling more once Covid settles down. Greece, Israel, Croatia, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, India, Bali, and Maldives and definitely on my bucket list.

Where do you want to go? Please comment and tell me the best place you have been that I need to see and also where you would like to go. I want more road trips this year, more time spent seeking new adventures, with friends, and time falling in love with new places.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. Wishing you all love, light, and happy travels.