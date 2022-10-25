Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

Author's Personal Image From the Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Spaulding Children's Zoo has a petting area with goats and also hosts the zoo babies. It is a great area for children and adults alike.



My favorite animal at the Cincinnati Zoo is the red panda. My daughter volunteered there for several years in high school. She told me that those adorable animals would often escape their habitat and be found in nearby trees. The zookeeper would call a “code Houdini” to inform other zoo members of the missing Red Panda. They are not dangerous, so no one panicked.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo





Bad Press



In 2016 The Cincinnati Zoo received terrible media reports when Harambe, the silverback gorilla, was shot and killed. It was indeed a tragedy. A mother lost track of her child, and the child somehow fell into the exhibit. I have visited that exhibit many times and can tell you that falling or getting into that area would not be easy. Harambe, I believe, was trying to save the child. Officials were concerned by the silverback holding the child. They worried that if they tranquilized Harambe, he might panic and hurt or kill the child, so instead, they shot and killed him.

I actually think the gorilla should have been tranquilized. If he hurt or killed the boy, that is what happens when you climb on and enter a wild animal's habitat. That mom should have been shot for failing to watch and control her child.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

Good Press



In 2017 baby Fiona, the hippo, was born and became a social media star after surviving being born six weeks prematurely. This took a lot of heat off the Harambe incident and drew people from all over the world to see Fiona. Having a Hippo Habitat is difficult because of water filtration. The Cincinnati Zoo now has four hippos. Fiona now has a baby brother named Fritz and they are all doing well together. Fritz is so tiny and playful. I am sorry that he has not gotten the recognition and fame that Fiona received.

Baby Fritz Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo



Other Special Features, Habitats, and Holiday Events

The Cincinnati Zoo is also a Botanical Garden. They put great effort into their landscaping. Each year they plant 100,000 tulip bulbs, a wonderful celebration of the arrival of spring. I used to make fun of my parents growing up. I thought it was ironic that they would comment more on the flowers on our zoo visit than the animals. I now realize why. As you stroll through the Zoo, it is a heavenly display of colors and smells.

Each Spring there is a series called Zoo Blooms. Admission is free after 5pm and live music begins at 6pm. In 2023 this event will take place each Thursday in April from 5pm-8:30pm.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo



Many habitats are absolutely astonishing, such as the African Exhibit with ostrich, pronghorn, and other African animals intermingling, the Gibbon exhibit, and the Manatees.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

Other exhibits, such as the Cheetah, seem very small.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

I love the elegance and beauty of the Cincinnati Zoo giraffes, and they come very close to the visitors. After being on a Safari in Kenya, Africa, I feel their enclosure is a bit pitiful. But at least we can enjoy them.



Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

The Kangaroo exhibit is impressive. You can walk through with them, but you cannot touch them. Sometimes they hop around playfully, and other times they sleep or sunbathe.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

It took me a while to locate the penguins, but if you are a fan like me, they are in the aviary house now. It is behind glass, so there is no foul odor like there used to be when they were outside. They are usually playful and active. They also have a penguin parade where the penguins march through a small segment of the zoo.

Author's Personal Image From Cincinnati Zoo

The zoo has many wonderful holiday events throughout the year. The last couple weekends while I was there Hallzooween was taking place and the zoo was bustling with excited children of all ages. It was fun to see their enthusiasm as they approached each treat station.

Hallzooween takes place the last three weekends in October. There is no additional charge. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and visit dozens of treat stations. Fall is the perfect time to stroll through the zoo.

Each winter The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden hosts The Festival of Lights. It has been voted the #1 light display in the Nation for the past four years according to U.S.A. Today. There are four million LED lights in addition to beautiful glowing lanterns. The Festival of Lights begins each evening at 4pm starting November 18th and running through January 8th. You will love the magical and romantic feel of the twinkling lights. In addition to the spectacular light display there are also smores stations and characters that walk around the zoo. FYI- the zoo is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Admission



I generally spend one to two hours walking through the Zoo. I buy an

annual family pass which includes parking. This way, I do not feel obligated to stay a long time to get my money's worth. I also think it is vital to support our Zoo. A lot of money goes into feeding and caring for each animal. My pass is also reciprocal with many other zoos.



If you do not purchase a pass, daily admission cost:

Adults 13-61 years $15.50-$21

Children 3-12 years $9.50-$15

Seniors 62 years + $9.50-$15

Parking $10



The good news is that, regardless of purchasing a single ticket or annual pass, you can bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages. This saves quite a bit of money, especially for families.



Take Aways

I prefer to visit the Zoo during the week when it is less crowded. The Zoo provides a map of exhibits online so you can plan your visit ahead of time and avoid walking around confused as to where you are. It is hilly so wear comfortable shoes. The bear exhibit is currently under construction and will be a hit when it opens in the summer of 2023. They are also including an Otter exhibit in Bear Ridge. Bring a cooler in a wagon and enjoy the unique experience the Cincinnati Zoo has to offer! And, be sure to include the Cincinnati Zoo in your Holiday Festivities.