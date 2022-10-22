Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWzKM_0iirqBUD00
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR

Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Seven Types of Toxic Relationships

1. The Abuser: Abuse of any kind cannot and should not be tolerated. Physical abuse is straightforward. Do not allow anyone to lay a hand on you or harm you in any way. Verbal and emotional abuse is sometimes harder to spot, but it is equally as damaging to the soul. Withholding or controlling finances is also abusive. Sexual power should not be abused in any relationship either.

2. The Needy/Insecure: Someone who is always looking for compliments is someone who is lacking self-confidence. This person does not have a secure attachment. They likely have abandonment fears as well as fears of rejection. They have traits of jealousy and will be overly controlling, perhaps not at first, but it will most likely happen.

3. The Score Keeper: this person is overly competitive and may seem fun at first but will constantly be trying to one-up you. You will feel like you are never good enough.

4. The Gaslighter: Gaslighting is emotional manipulation that causes you to question your sanity. This person will have you questioning yourself even when you know you are correct.

5. The Liar and or Cheater: If you know your partner is lying to friends and family, he/she is most likely also lying to you. Cheating includes emotional, physical, and also financial which could be withholding or hiding money from you. This person is hard if not impossible to trust. Lying and cheating are character flaws and big red flags.

6. The Negative Nilly: Someone who is constantly seeing the worst-case scenario will drag you down and drain your energy. They will look for things to complain about and make you miserable.

7. The Narcissist: The narcissist will be very charming on the front end of the relationship; however, they are extremely manipulative, and once they feel they have you roped in they become patronizing and demanding. They tend to speak poorly of past people they were in relationships with, refuse to take the blame, need constant validation, and belittle others.

“The people in your life should be a source of reducing stress not causing more of it.” ~The Good Vibe.com

How to Recognize a Toxic Relationship

You will know you are in a toxic relationship if you continue to have the same argument with zero resolution. If your partner drains your energy, there is prolonged negativity, or he/she cuts you down. If you feel you are walking on eggshells constantly and cannot do anything right your relationship is probably toxic. If there is passive-aggressive behavior or one person plays the victim, you are likely in a toxic relationship.

Breaking Free From a Toxic Relationship

Often, after being in a toxic relationship, especially long term, we lose our sense of autonomy. It is best to take some time and prepare mentally before leaving the relationship unless you are in imminent danger.

  • Seek professional counseling or coaching
  • Surround yourself with a group of positive supportive people
  • Engage in new hobbies and learn to get to know yourself again
  • Build your self-esteem
  • Practice self-care
“Trauma bonding makes you physiologically ddicted to abuse. This explains why going no contact feels like you are coming off a drug.” ~ Melanie Tonia Evans

Trauma Bond

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist or someone who gaslights you, you may have a trauma bond. It can be very confusing and you may think you have the most passionate relationship of your life.

Brianna Wiest perfectly describes a trauma bond relationship and all of its illusions in her well-written article. A trauma bond is a brutal emotional attachment that is very difficult to break because it is the intermittent cycle of reinforcement of validation and love followed by abuse. Leaving a trauma-bonded relationship has been likened to someone stopping opioid drugs- it is that difficult.

The brain vacillates between pumping out oxytocin, our bonding hormone, and cortisol, our stress hormone. The instability of this chemical cocktail breeds a hurricane in your mind flooding you with confusion and frustration. Being in a trauma-bonded relationship is extremely detrimental to your well-being. It is very important to seek professional help. It will be very important to work on connecting with your higher self and also building your emotional intelligence.

In addition to professional help here is what to do when you leave a trauma-bonded relationship:

  • Block the contact. Have zero contact. Block all phones and social media.
  • Do not look at photos.
  • Make a list of all the reasons your relationship was toxic and read it daily this will help reinforce the fact that you do not want to return to this person no matter how tempted you may be. Also, make a list of your partner's negative character traits. This will also help reinforce why you do not want to return.
  • Next, make a list of your positive character traits
  • Say positive daily affirmations such as “I am strong enough to face my fears” “With each breath, I become calmer, stronger, and more confident” and “I have the power to control my thoughts and emotions”
  • Spend time alone before entering another relationship
“Healing is weird. Some days you’re okay and you’re doing fine. Other days it it still hurts like it is fresh. It’s a process with no definitive time frame. You just have to keep going and know that when it is all said and done, you’re going to be okay.” ~Unknown Author

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Trauma Bond# Psychology# Love# Life Lessons

Comments / 2

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
88 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

The Miracle of Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License VPQSMFKU26. Conceiving children is not easy and I feel fortunate to have two beautiful children of my own. Unfortunately, I went through two terribly upsetting miscarriages which taught me a lot of respect for life. Before having my miscarriages, I had no idea how difficult childbearing or conceiving could be. I was naive to the fact that my own sister was adopted because my mom was told she could not have any more children after my older brother, but then fourteen years later I was her miracle baby, or…her “oops”, as my sister refers to me. We “joke” about it now, but in all honesty, I think I have some attachment issues because of the jokes associated with those comments.

Read full story

A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9ZCVWLMYSQ. Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

Read full story

Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU. I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Read full story

Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

Read full story

A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins,Food Revolution.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN. Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy