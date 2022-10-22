Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDelg_0iirR7Ht00
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X

Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

By raising our emotional intelligence we work on building skills that allow us to process, express, and regulate our emotional states. When we are able to find stillness, we can calm the sympathetic nervous system that is out of alignment and come back into present-moment awareness where we can restore that stability.

“Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening right now without wishing it were different; enjoying the pleasant without holding on when it changes (which it will); being with the unpleasant without fearing it will always be this way (which it won’t).” ~James Baraz

I invite you to join me in a short mindful meditation and stretching practice:

Close your eyes for a moment. Scan your body mentally. Notice any areas where you may be holding tension. Now release your shoulders allowing them to drop away from your ears. Take a few long breaths in through your nose and out through your nose. Now, roll your shoulders forward three times and then backward three times. Take three more inhales through your nose and out through your nose. Now roll you’re your right ear toward your right shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Now roll your chin down toward your chest, pause, and breath in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Finally, roll your left ear toward your left shoulder, pause, and breathe in deeply through your nose and out deeply through your nose. Bring your head back to neutral. Take another deep breath and with your eyes closed scan your body once again. Notice how you feel.

This breathing and gentle mindful meditation and stretching/ relaxation practice is one that you can continue to use and practice any time you feel stress and anxiety building. It is also a wonderful idea to practice it randomly throughout the day as sometimes we are not even aware of how much tension we are carrying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BAzS_0iirR7Ht00
Envato Elements Purchased Image License X5PGJVYHRT

Most people who have experienced trauma, abuse, and or neglect as children have lower emotional intelligence and difficulty regulating their nervous system. They have trouble processing, expressing, and regulating emotions which causes adverse effects on their ability to empathize and experience intimacy emotionally in relationships.

The good news is that we all have the ability to raise our emotional intelligence at any stage in life, and mindfulness is the cornerstone for EQ, creating awareness. Higher emotional intelligence improves all aspects of life including relationships and careers. Daniel Goleman, a well-known Psychologist, who writes about EQ explains that the five main elements of emotional intelligence are:

1. Self-Awareness

2. Motivation

3. Self-Regulation

4. Empathy

5. Social Skills

“If your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you don’t have self-awareness, if you are not able to manage distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.” ~ Daniel Goleman

Practicing mindfulness gives us the ability to observe and to come to a deeper level of consciousness where we can find understanding. Coming back to the present moment awareness is critical in regulating the nervous system and processing and expressing emotions. When stressed, or triggered by negative emotion, if we use a mindful technique to return from the fight or flight stage where thoughts were distorted and emotions were elevated, back into a calm state we can then compose ourselves rather than react.

Everything we do is ultimately a choice. However, when we are in a heightened state of negative emotion and our thoughts are distorted, it becomes very difficult to make rational decisions. Returning to the parasympathetic, or calm state of mind, is critical to living a rational, joyful, and healthy life. I just read a story yesterday that touched me and reminded me again what an impact a positive mindset can have in life by

Mindfulness allows us to choose a positive mindset and allows us to live a love and soul-based life rather than ego or fear-based.

Reasons Emotional Intelligence Goes Hand in Hand with Mindfulness

  • Meditation: meditation allows us to quiet the mind. It is not about blocking out thoughts, but instead focusing on a singular thought and inviting the mind to simply quiet. It is in that calm quiet state that the answers we seek often suddenly appear with clarity.
  • Self-Confidence- when we build our own self-confidence, we no longer need external validation. We are better able to regulate ourselves and also support others. We can try new things and excel.
  • Self-accountability/ forgiveness: Learning to take responsibility is so important, but being mindful to be gentle and forgiving with ourselves when we make mistakes is equally valuable.
  • Motivation- learning to self-motivate helps prevent procrastination which is a form of self-sabotage. Attaching a reward to a task is one excellent way to stay motivated. I also like to prioritize my to-do lists and cross them off so that I feel that sense of accomplishment.
  • Empathy- is the key to social relationships. With empathy, we learn to truly understand our own feelings and then apply that understanding and awareness to those around us. When we are stressed we do not have the ability to be as empathetic, so mindfulness increases empathy.

Conclusion

Mindfulness helps you become more comfortable with difficult emotions and circumstances by raising your emotional intelligence because you then have the tools of empathy, motivation, communication, and the ability to process, express, and regulate your emotions that you have learned through self-awareness as well as the awareness of those around you. Staying present you are less likely to react and better able to sit with whatever is happening. Mindfulness also creates resilience which is a wonderful superpower that allows us to bounce back gracefully from difficult situations.

References:

Mindfulness-alliance.org

www.psychologytoday.com

For those who do not know me, I am Libby Shively McAvoy and I am a Personal Development and Life Coach specializing in Emotional Intelligence. I have survived both physical and emotional abuse and I deeply believe that teaching emotional intelligence can greatly decrease the amount of abuse happening in our society. I appreciate you all so much. Peace & Love!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mindfulness# Emotional Intelligence# Meditation# Wellness# Life

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
88 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

The Miracle of Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License VPQSMFKU26. Conceiving children is not easy and I feel fortunate to have two beautiful children of my own. Unfortunately, I went through two terribly upsetting miscarriages which taught me a lot of respect for life. Before having my miscarriages, I had no idea how difficult childbearing or conceiving could be. I was naive to the fact that my own sister was adopted because my mom was told she could not have any more children after my older brother, but then fourteen years later I was her miracle baby, or…her “oops”, as my sister refers to me. We “joke” about it now, but in all honesty, I think I have some attachment issues because of the jokes associated with those comments.

Read full story

A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9ZCVWLMYSQ. Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

Read full story

Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU. I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Read full story

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Read full story
2 comments

A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins,Food Revolution.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN. Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy