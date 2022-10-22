A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdBi3_0ihvCQ7h00
Author's Personal Photo

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins, Food Revolution

My Background

I have been asked many times by friends, family, and clients how I maintain my shape and physique. I do not believe in diets or any one fad. I study food and nutrition because I am interested in health and wellness. I believe there is a correlation between what we crave and what our bodies need intuitively. Unless, of course, I am craving a pint of salted caramel ice cream lol. I can typically justify anything, but that doesn’t make it true.

So, a few things for complete transparency before I go any further. First, I do not have a dietician license. I do have some training through my wellness coaching certification on nutrition, however, if you have any specific dietary needs, restrictions, or medical concerns always consult your physician.

Second, I was blessed with an amazing metabolism and have both my mom and dad to thank for that. So, that being said, I am happy to share what works for me, but I cannot guarantee results or success. This is not clickbait. I am simply sharing what works for me. Finally, please know that the wellness of your body and mind is most important. You cannot function without proper fuel.

Being Vegetarian

I have been vegetarian/ vegan since 2010. As much as I love animals, I actually chose a plant-based diet for science and medical reasons. I was never much of a meat eater to begin with, so it was easy for me to give up. I love to cook so I just got creative with vegetarian recipes.

I read Your Body in Balance, by Dr. Neal Barnard and The Food Revolution, by John Robbins and suddenly I had no desire to ever eat meat again. The growing evidence of health benefits of a plant-based diet, let alone the economic and environmental benefits, were convincing enough for me to commit to this lifestyle.

Facts:

Annual medical costs in the United States directly attributed to smoking: $65 billion
Annual medical costs in the United States directly attributable to meat consumption: $60–120 billion
Average blood pressure of vegetarians: 112/69
Average blood pressure of non-vegetarians 121/77
Incidence of high blood pressure in meat eaters compared to non-meat eaters: nearly tripled
Average cholesterol in the United States: 210
Average cholesterol for vegetarians in the United States: 161

Average cholesterol for vegans in the United States: 133

~John Robbins, Food Revolution

What is a Plant-Based Diet

A plant-based diet is whole, minimally processed foods focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. I also limit the amount of sugar, processed oils, and white flour I consume. I eat as much organic as possible and recommend high quality olive oils and coconut oil.

According to Cleveland Clinic, plant-based diets lower risks of:

  1. Heart disease
  2. Hypertension
  3. Digestive disease
  4. Colon and breast cancers
  5. Obesity

I believe in the healing effects of food. I feel better, lighter, more energetic, and more peaceful since adopting a vegetarian lifestyle. I rarely get sick. Although I do still eat eggs and cheese my stomach struggles to process it. I have become highly attuned to my body so have learned to eat those things in moderation.

When I deprive my body of something I tend to crave it more. So, my personal philosophy is all things in moderation. I practice portion control, eating colorfully, and practicing awareness of how I feel both before and after a meal. I stop eating when I am full rather than feeling responsible for finishing everything on my plate.

Ask yourself if what you ate satisfied you? Ask if it fueled you and kept you full long enough? If it didn’t your meal may not have been properly balanced or may have had too much sugar, lacked protein or starch. So again, tune into your awareness. This will avoid reaching for snacks after meals.

“The Libby Plan”

I never judge others by what they eat. If you eat meat and it works for you, great. I am simply sharing my lifestyle and way of eating in case you want to lose a little weight and feel the best you can. I call it the “Libby Plan” because I simply eat intuitively and it has no other name, but it works as a healthy way of eating and living and I lack for nothing. I am completely satisfied.

Most people who adopt my way of eating report that they lose about six to ten pounds in the first two weeks. Again, no promises, but that is a common effect.

I feel light and energetic when I practice yoga. I feel guilt-free because I am not killing or harming animals. I do not worry about the contamination of germs. It really has so many benefits.

Re-Cap

  • I avoid fast food
  • I avoid processed foods
  • I minimize sugar
  • I look for locally sourced organic foods
  • I eat colorfully with variety

I will share a few of my meals to give you an idea of what I eat on an average day:

EXAMPLE 1

Breakfast:

  • Fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with a bran muffin

Lunch:

  • Sugar snap peas, carrots, and cherry tomatoes with a little ranch dressing
  • one-ounce smoked gouda with whole wheat organic crackers
  • olives

Dinner:

  • Spinach and cheese tortellini with red marinara sauce

EXAMPLE 2

Breakfast:

  • Steamed egg sandwich on a brioche bun w Franks hot sauce

Lunch:

  • Amy’s Black Bean Vegetable Soup (1/2 can)

Dinner:

  • Beyond Burger Slider, or two
  • Roasted Asparagus
  • Raw beet salad with shredded beets, carrot, lemon, and basil oil drizzle

EXAMPLE 3

Brunch:

  • Hash browns
  • Fresh fruit
  • Scrambled Eggs

Dinner:

  • Steamed Broccoli and Cauliflower with Tillamook Cheddar
  • Baked potato
  • Side salad of spinach, strawberries, sunflower seeds, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, pears, and Kraft Poppyseed Dressing

Conclusion

The Libby Plan is all about moderation, enjoying life, and food. I encourage you to throttle back on the amounts of butter and oil you cook with and use flavorful ingredients to season your food. Cook intuitively, meaning taste as you go, and add ingredients that you feel would taste good a little at a time to see if it works.

I typically order my food to be delivered from Kroger on Sundays, so I plan my meals out for the week, or at least five days. This way, I am less tempted to impulse buy and I can mindfully plan and try to use all of the ingredients more efficiently. I eat locally sourced-produce when possible.

I hope this plan helps you feel better so that you can live your best life. Forming new habits is wonderfully powerful in creating a healthy lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Food# Vegetarian# Life# Wellness

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
88 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

The Miracle of Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License VPQSMFKU26. Conceiving children is not easy and I feel fortunate to have two beautiful children of my own. Unfortunately, I went through two terribly upsetting miscarriages which taught me a lot of respect for life. Before having my miscarriages, I had no idea how difficult childbearing or conceiving could be. I was naive to the fact that my own sister was adopted because my mom was told she could not have any more children after my older brother, but then fourteen years later I was her miracle baby, or…her “oops”, as my sister refers to me. We “joke” about it now, but in all honesty, I think I have some attachment issues because of the jokes associated with those comments.

Read full story

A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9ZCVWLMYSQ. Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

Read full story

Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU. I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Read full story

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN. Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy