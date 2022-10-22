A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

Author's Personal Photo

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins, Food Revolution

My Background

I have been asked many times by friends, family, and clients how I maintain my shape and physique. I do not believe in diets or any one fad. I study food and nutrition because I am interested in health and wellness. I believe there is a correlation between what we crave and what our bodies need intuitively. Unless, of course, I am craving a pint of salted caramel ice cream lol. I can typically justify anything, but that doesn’t make it true.

So, a few things for complete transparency before I go any further. First, I do not have a dietician license. I do have some training through my wellness coaching certification on nutrition, however, if you have any specific dietary needs, restrictions, or medical concerns always consult your physician.

Second, I was blessed with an amazing metabolism and have both my mom and dad to thank for that. So, that being said, I am happy to share what works for me, but I cannot guarantee results or success. This is not clickbait. I am simply sharing what works for me. Finally, please know that the wellness of your body and mind is most important. You cannot function without proper fuel.

Being Vegetarian

I have been vegetarian/ vegan since 2010. As much as I love animals, I actually chose a plant-based diet for science and medical reasons. I was never much of a meat eater to begin with, so it was easy for me to give up. I love to cook so I just got creative with vegetarian recipes.

I read Your Body in Balance, by Dr. Neal Barnard and The Food Revolution, by John Robbins and suddenly I had no desire to ever eat meat again. The growing evidence of health benefits of a plant-based diet, let alone the economic and environmental benefits, were convincing enough for me to commit to this lifestyle.

Facts:

Annual medical costs in the United States directly attributed to smoking: $65 billion

Annual medical costs in the United States directly attributable to meat consumption: $60–120 billion

Average blood pressure of vegetarians: 112/69

Average blood pressure of non-vegetarians 121/77

Incidence of high blood pressure in meat eaters compared to non-meat eaters: nearly tripled

Average cholesterol in the United States: 210

Average cholesterol for vegetarians in the United States: 161



Average cholesterol for vegans in the United States: 133

~John Robbins, Food Revolution

What is a Plant-Based Diet

A plant-based diet is whole, minimally processed foods focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. I also limit the amount of sugar, processed oils, and white flour I consume. I eat as much organic as possible and recommend high quality olive oils and coconut oil.

According to Cleveland Clinic , plant-based diets lower risks of:

Heart disease Hypertension Digestive disease Colon and breast cancers Obesity

I believe in the healing effects of food. I feel better, lighter, more energetic, and more peaceful since adopting a vegetarian lifestyle. I rarely get sick. Although I do still eat eggs and cheese my stomach struggles to process it. I have become highly attuned to my body so have learned to eat those things in moderation.

When I deprive my body of something I tend to crave it more. So, my personal philosophy is all things in moderation. I practice portion control, eating colorfully, and practicing awareness of how I feel both before and after a meal. I stop eating when I am full rather than feeling responsible for finishing everything on my plate.

Ask yourself if what you ate satisfied you? Ask if it fueled you and kept you full long enough? If it didn’t your meal may not have been properly balanced or may have had too much sugar, lacked protein or starch. So again, tune into your awareness. This will avoid reaching for snacks after meals.

“The Libby Plan”

I never judge others by what they eat. If you eat meat and it works for you, great. I am simply sharing my lifestyle and way of eating in case you want to lose a little weight and feel the best you can. I call it the “Libby Plan” because I simply eat intuitively and it has no other name, but it works as a healthy way of eating and living and I lack for nothing. I am completely satisfied.

Most people who adopt my way of eating report that they lose about six to ten pounds in the first two weeks. Again, no promises, but that is a common effect.

I feel light and energetic when I practice yoga. I feel guilt-free because I am not killing or harming animals. I do not worry about the contamination of germs. It really has so many benefits.

Re-Cap

I avoid fast food

I avoid processed foods

I minimize sugar

I look for locally sourced organic foods

I eat colorfully with variety

I will share a few of my meals to give you an idea of what I eat on an average day:

EXAMPLE 1

Breakfast:

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with a bran muffin

Lunch:

Sugar snap peas, carrots, and cherry tomatoes with a little ranch dressing

one-ounce smoked gouda with whole wheat organic crackers

olives

Dinner:

Spinach and cheese tortellini with red marinara sauce

EXAMPLE 2

Breakfast:

Steamed egg sandwich on a brioche bun w Franks hot sauce

Lunch:

Amy’s Black Bean Vegetable Soup (1/2 can)

Dinner:

Beyond Burger Slider, or two

Roasted Asparagus

Raw beet salad with shredded beets, carrot, lemon, and basil oil drizzle

EXAMPLE 3

Brunch:

Hash browns

Fresh fruit

Scrambled Eggs

Dinner:

Steamed Broccoli and Cauliflower with Tillamook Cheddar

Baked potato

Side salad of spinach, strawberries, sunflower seeds, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, pears, and Kraft Poppyseed Dressing

Conclusion

The Libby Plan is all about moderation, enjoying life, and food. I encourage you to throttle back on the amounts of butter and oil you cook with and use flavorful ingredients to season your food. Cook intuitively, meaning taste as you go, and add ingredients that you feel would taste good a little at a time to see if it works.

I typically order my food to be delivered from Kroger on Sundays, so I plan my meals out for the week, or at least five days. This way, I am less tempted to impulse buy and I can mindfully plan and try to use all of the ingredients more efficiently. I eat locally sourced-produce when possible.

I hope this plan helps you feel better so that you can live your best life. Forming new habits is wonderfully powerful in creating a healthy lifestyle.