An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

My conversation was very enlightening, and Dr. Espinosa shed great hope and has many holistic solutions for how to cope with and approach overactive bladder and incontinence to live a full and happy life.

Perhaps the most astounding fact I learned in the interview was that overactive bladder and incontinence can actually have a decent mortality rate due to people falling in the night when they wake to use the bathroom. He explained that people get disoriented in the night, which makes sense, and trip and fall and hit their heads and have all sorts of accidents. The prognosis and outlook for prostate cancer is not as much of a problem as sleep and cognitive decline.

Waking in the night is not always a bladder issue.

Waking in the night to use the bathroom is not always a bladder problem. Dr. Espinosa believes many times people wake between the hours of 2–3 A.M. which is a sleep disorder because they went to bed with their minds racing full of the unknowns. I know I can certainly relate to this.

Dr. Espinosa explained to me that stress affects urinary incontinence and overactive bladder inadvertently because an overactive bladder is technically a storage problem rather than a stress problem, but the nervous system causes the dysfunction of storage, and stress affects the nervous system, so technically stress affects the bladder.

“Everything effects everything.” ~Dr. Espinosa said when I asked if Hormones affect the bladder, but he added just not necessarily directly. He explained very logically that our organs are all interrelated.

The bad news is that he is seeing the decline of bladder health at earlier ages, in fact, early forties. The good news is he offers several preventative treatments.

Preventative Treatments for Optimal Bladder Health and Function

1. Deep Breathing/ Meditation

2. Acupuncture

3. Vitamins/Nutrition — Vitamin D, Potassium, Magnesium Glycinate or Magnesium Threonate if you have trouble sleeping

4. Spasmolytic Herbs (lemon balm as a natural digestive aid to prevent constipation)

Conclusion

It starts earlier than you think

It affects about 50% of the population

It negatively affects our quality of life

It has a high mortality rate

It has a correlation with but is not the causation of erectile dysfunction

It is correlated with digestion, GI problems, and sleep dysfunction

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this article. Our health and wellness is so important. Preventative and natural measures to care for ourselves is the best course of action. So many people, especially men when it comes to having their prostate checked, put it off out of fear of vulnerability or the excuse of lack of time. The truth is, early detection is the best answer. I am certainly grateful for doctors like doctor Espinosa who look at prostate and bladder health from a whole perspective and try to reduce the number of antibiotics when possible.

For more information on Dr. Geo Espinosa please visit his website. He is truly a phenomenal doctor with a lot of wisdom to share. He has podcasts that may interest you if you would like more information on this topic.