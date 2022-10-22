A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9lgC_0igjctNf00
Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN

Remaining Flexible In Times of Change

Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

“Once you accept that it doesn’t matter what has happened, it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, doesn’t matter what’s been said, it only matters what you are feeling right here right now. This is where all your power to create is, in this red-hot minute!
Don’t introduce resistance to the present by trying to figure out what happened before.” ~ Abraham

To get into a growth mindset I had to learn to shift my beliefs. I know now that am in control of my abilities, and I can learn new skills at any time. I have to make an active effort to improve myself. I have to accept challenges as they arrive. The climb is what will prepare me for flow state. Knowing this makes it worthwhile. I know that everything is temporary as well as a choice. What I choose can get me closer to what I desire or further from it. I am willing to take risks because even if I make mistakes I will learn and grow from them. Finally, I am willing to take criticism and helpful feedback from others in order to improve and grow.

“The fears we don’t face become our limits.” ~Robin Sharma

I have learned that if I want to succeed, I must let love overcome fear and live a soul-based life rather than an ego-based life. Meaning ego is afraid of failure and seeks outer recognition. Soul enjoys the journey, soul seeks inner authenticity, soul feels abundance and therefore attracts abundance.

In order to adopt a growth mindset, I try to remain flexible and open minded to many perspectives. In order to do that here are some of my practices that I would encourage for growth mindset:

  • Travel
  • Talking to new people
  • Reading
  • Taking Criticism Openly
  • Failing Forward ( failing with the intention of continuing to forge forward)
  • Joy in Growth
  • Getting out of my Comfort Zone ( Taking risks, trying new things)
“If you are resisting something, you are feeding it. Any energy you fight, you are feeding. If you are pushing something away, you are inviting it to stay.” ~ Michael Singer

It Is So Important To Stop Resisting.

Stop fighting change. Lean into it. Say yes to the challenges. Let them make you stronger. None of us were created for mediocrity. We each have our strengths and weaknesses, but we all have the ability to grow and improve. The day I started believing in my own abilities and stopped playing small was the day the universe started responding to all that I desired. We show others how to treat us by what we are willing to tolerate. Stand up for your self-worth and fight for what you deserve.

“On the other side of resistance… is the flow.” ~ Author Unknown

Flow State

“Popularized by positive Psychologists Mihaly Ciskszentmihalyi and Jeanne Nakamura, flow state describes a feeling where, under the right conditions, you become fully immersed in what you are doing. There is a focus that, once it becomes intense, leads to a sense of ecstasy, a sense of clarity: you know exactly what you want to do from one moment to the other; you get immediate feedback,” ~Headspace, from a 2004 TED Talk with Ciskszentmihalyi.

Flow state is really only possible after a difficult challenge or hard climb. Change and challenges are necessary in order for us to experience the flow where time seems to stand still, and we become immersed in an activity we truly love. It is a blissful enjoyable state of productivity that feels effortless.

“The best moments of our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing time.
The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.” ~Csikszentmihalayi’s Flow Theory

Think back to the last time you accomplished something for the first time. Do you remember the sense of accomplishment and exhilaration? It feels amazing because you worked for it, and you took a risk. Yes, laying on a beach is relaxing, but it does not give that same sense of accomplishment. It is the reward we feel for working hard for our accomplishments. It is a different state of satisfaction from the flow state of productivity. The more often you push the envelope and experience that natural state of flow, the happier you will be.

How to Achieve Flow State

  1. Find a skill you are good at and challenge yourself. Staying in a growth mindset try new things and continue to learn, grow, and achieve new things within that skill.
  2. Establish a clear vision. Set long- and short-term goals. Knowing what you need and want to accomplish makes it easier to get into the flow state.
  3. Reduce Distractions. Set aside time for yourself. Turn the ringer off on the phone and set aside a block of time where people know you cannot be disturbed.
  4. Do not force it. I know if writing, for example, does not flow naturally then it will not be good quality and I am not in flow state. When this happens, I shift gears and do something I enjoy and come back to try later.
  5. Try when you are well-rested, relaxed, and focused.

Conclusion

Growth mindset allows me to tackle challenges, learn from my mistakes and failures, and overcome fears so that I can live in abundance and reach flow state as often as possible. With growth mindset comes mindfulness, determination, and resilience which are three qualities that also lead to a successful happy abundant life. An open mind is a sexy mind because it does not resist.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Psychology# Personal Growth# Mindset# Spirituality# Self

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
88 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

The Miracle of Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License VPQSMFKU26. Conceiving children is not easy and I feel fortunate to have two beautiful children of my own. Unfortunately, I went through two terribly upsetting miscarriages which taught me a lot of respect for life. Before having my miscarriages, I had no idea how difficult childbearing or conceiving could be. I was naive to the fact that my own sister was adopted because my mom was told she could not have any more children after my older brother, but then fourteen years later I was her miracle baby, or…her “oops”, as my sister refers to me. We “joke” about it now, but in all honesty, I think I have some attachment issues because of the jokes associated with those comments.

Read full story

A Smile is Your Most Beautiful Curve

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9ZCVWLMYSQ. Sometimes You Just Have to Be The Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. Smiling naturally feels good. I have many reasons to smile every day. Yes, even on difficult days I find reasons to smile. I am happy to wake up and greet the sunrise, the singing birds make me smile, a flower growing fiercely through concrete brings me joy, and my dogs never cease to make me smile.

Read full story

Travel is Seductive, Serendipitous, and Liberating

Envato Elements Purchased Image License MHVSEJK9ZU. I have always enjoyed travel. Travel not to run away or escape from my daily life, but because I feel it expands my soul. Travel educates me and helps me to grow. I love looking up fun facts about the places I travel. I am extremely spontaneous by nature and love random road trips. I save money and make travel a priority and can travel on a budget in order to make it possible.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans

I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Read full story

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

Read full story

A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins,Food Revolution.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy