A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Remaining Flexible In Times of Change

Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

“Once you accept that it doesn’t matter what has happened, it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, doesn’t matter what’s been said, it only matters what you are feeling right here right now. This is where all your power to create is, in this red-hot minute!

Don’t introduce resistance to the present by trying to figure out what happened before.” ~ Abraham

To get into a growth mindset I had to learn to shift my beliefs. I know now that am in control of my abilities, and I can learn new skills at any time. I have to make an active effort to improve myself. I have to accept challenges as they arrive. The climb is what will prepare me for flow state. Knowing this makes it worthwhile. I know that everything is temporary as well as a choice. What I choose can get me closer to what I desire or further from it. I am willing to take risks because even if I make mistakes I will learn and grow from them. Finally, I am willing to take criticism and helpful feedback from others in order to improve and grow.

“The fears we don’t face become our limits.” ~Robin Sharma

I have learned that if I want to succeed, I must let love overcome fear and live a soul-based life rather than an ego-based life. Meaning ego is afraid of failure and seeks outer recognition. Soul enjoys the journey, soul seeks inner authenticity, soul feels abundance and therefore attracts abundance.

In order to adopt a growth mindset, I try to remain flexible and open minded to many perspectives. In order to do that here are some of my practices that I would encourage for growth mindset:

Travel

Talking to new people

Reading

Taking Criticism Openly

Failing Forward ( failing with the intention of continuing to forge forward)

Joy in Growth

Getting out of my Comfort Zone ( Taking risks, trying new things)

“If you are resisting something, you are feeding it. Any energy you fight, you are feeding. If you are pushing something away, you are inviting it to stay.” ~ Michael Singer

It Is So Important To Stop Resisting.

Stop fighting change. Lean into it. Say yes to the challenges. Let them make you stronger. None of us were created for mediocrity. We each have our strengths and weaknesses, but we all have the ability to grow and improve. The day I started believing in my own abilities and stopped playing small was the day the universe started responding to all that I desired. We show others how to treat us by what we are willing to tolerate. Stand up for your self-worth and fight for what you deserve.

“On the other side of resistance… is the flow.” ~ Author Unknown

Flow State

“Popularized by positive Psychologists Mihaly Ciskszentmihalyi and Jeanne Nakamura, flow state describes a feeling where, under the right conditions, you become fully immersed in what you are doing. There is a focus that, once it becomes intense, leads to a sense of ecstasy, a sense of clarity: you know exactly what you want to do from one moment to the other; you get immediate feedback,” ~Headspace, from a 2004 TED Talk with Ciskszentmihalyi.

Flow state is really only possible after a difficult challenge or hard climb. Change and challenges are necessary in order for us to experience the flow where time seems to stand still, and we become immersed in an activity we truly love. It is a blissful enjoyable state of productivity that feels effortless.

“The best moments of our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing time.

The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.” ~Csikszentmihalayi’s Flow Theory

Think back to the last time you accomplished something for the first time. Do you remember the sense of accomplishment and exhilaration? It feels amazing because you worked for it, and you took a risk. Yes, laying on a beach is relaxing, but it does not give that same sense of accomplishment. It is the reward we feel for working hard for our accomplishments. It is a different state of satisfaction from the flow state of productivity. The more often you push the envelope and experience that natural state of flow, the happier you will be.

How to Achieve Flow State

Find a skill you are good at and challenge yourself. Staying in a growth mindset try new things and continue to learn, grow, and achieve new things within that skill. Establish a clear vision. Set long- and short-term goals. Knowing what you need and want to accomplish makes it easier to get into the flow state. Reduce Distractions. Set aside time for yourself. Turn the ringer off on the phone and set aside a block of time where people know you cannot be disturbed. Do not force it. I know if writing, for example, does not flow naturally then it will not be good quality and I am not in flow state. When this happens, I shift gears and do something I enjoy and come back to try later. Try when you are well-rested, relaxed, and focused.

Conclusion

Growth mindset allows me to tackle challenges, learn from my mistakes and failures, and overcome fears so that I can live in abundance and reach flow state as often as possible. With growth mindset comes mindfulness, determination, and resilience which are three qualities that also lead to a successful happy abundant life. An open mind is a sexy mind because it does not resist.