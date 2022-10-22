Relationship Red Flags and How to Create a Healthy One

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdbnA_0ighsO1s00
Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5

Being A Relationship Coach

I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

A Little About Me

I have survived both physical and emotional abuse. I was married for twenty-one years. I have dated a narcissist. I had a toxic relationship that was nearly impossible to end. I had so much fun with him. We challenged ourselves to juice and eat well and laughed like never before, but when we fought it was brutal for both of us. I finally thought I had a healthy happy relationship and then stress got the best of him. He turned to drinking heavily and working and shut me out completely. It was very confusing and I felt as if I could not do anything right. There is no more lonely feeling than being in the same room with someone you love and yet feeling invisible.

Why Relationships Fail

Around 50% of marriages fail and I see committed relationships crumble constantly, yet most of us yearn to be loved and cherished. So why are so many failing?

I can tell you based on my personal experiences they fail for the following reasons.

  • Childhood trauma they still carry either subconsciously or consciously.
  • Insecure attachment styles that cause trust issues, neediness, and insecurity.
  • Financial situations where both people are not on the same page.
  • Insecure people who have not done their self-work and as a result, do not love or accept themselves.
  • Lack of honesty, trust, and respect.
  • Lack of full acceptance.
  • Family dynamics such as a controlling mother-in-law.

Let Each Relationship Teach You

In a healthy happy relationship, it allows both people to feel safe. When we feel safe it is easier to grow into our full potential. Even if you have an insecure attachment style or have suffered trauma, for example, you can overcome those challenges and self-limiting patterns in a safe and loving relationship.

I realized after my last break up that I was not responsible. It was liberating because in previous break ups, I was left feeling abandoned and unworthy of love. I questioned every mistake I made, and there were many. I began to believe love was not in the cards for me. I now feel confident it is and will happen when I find the right person. In this last relationship, I stuck with my boundaries rather than crouching in fear and continuing to be treated poorly.

I no longer feel responsible for how others act or feel. I used to be such a people pleaser that I would sacrifice my own happiness. I now understand that everyone processes and expresses their thoughts and emotions differently. I am only responsible for my words and actions. I know I did everything I could to salvage the relationship and therefore it did not affect my confidence.

Red Flags in a Relationship

  • Keeping secrets
  • Jealousy or controlling behavior
  • Hiding phones or anything for that matter
  • Talking to the opposite sex about each other or very intimate things
  • Massive mood swings
  • Sudden change in behavior
  • Feeling as if you are walking on eggshells
  • Isolation from friends and family

After a break up you may feel unworthy of love, depressed, and suffer low self-esteem, I know I did. Practice positive affirmations and learn to quiet that inner critic. Never chase a person because that person will never respect or cherish you. The one who truly loves you will not allow you to question their love and loyalty. You will recover and the comeback is always stronger than the setback. Do your self-work, try new hobbies and explore new interests. Believe in yourself and you will eventually attract the person who treats you the way you deserve.

How I know I am Worthy of Love

  1. I fully love and accept myself
  2. I accept my failures and struggles and learn from them
  3. I have overcome most of my fears, including the fear of being/dying alone — pretty sure I will always be afraid of spiders.
  4. I have broken my self-liming patterns
  5. I resolve conflict constructively

Yes, I still have my flaws, no one is perfect. However, my awareness has grown exponentially.

My Tips for a Successful Relationship

I would do anything for my significant other and I certainly tried with my last partner. Both people have to be willing to apply effort, especially in difficult high stress times. Never stay in an emotionally, psychologically, or physically abusive relationship. There is a difference between making an effort for your relationship and then being walked over like a door mat.

  • Start slow. I was never very good at this and now I know how important it is. It takes time for people to show their true colors.
  • Set and discuss your personal boundaries. If your boundaries are not respected, they do not respect you. Respect yourself enough to walk away.
  • Expect conflict. No relationship is perfect, but remember you are partners. Speak gently and kindly to each other even when frustrated.
  • Do not let resentment build. If something is upsetting you go to your partner and have an honest conversation using “I statements” to express how you feel.
  • Do not move in with someone for at least six months. It complicates things and it takes time to learn each other’s flaws.

How to Recognize a Healthy Relationship

In a healthy relationship the hug will feel incredibly soothing. You will feel fully accepted. You partner will take an interest in all that you do, but still allow your interdependence. You will feel cherished because of his words and actions. He/ she will be excited to introduce you to friends and family.

There is no better feeling than love. I have experienced it a couple times in my lifetime. Love elevates all of life’s experiences. However, when you mistake manipulation for love it will drain your energy and wear you down. Love elevates us and makes us feel our best.

Conclusion

The rest is common sense, but I will spell it out since many people are not doing these things. Both people have to nurture the relationship. Both people need to cherish each other. Treat each other the way you would want to be treated. Learn each other’s love languages. Learn each other’s pet peeves andavoid them. Keep the romance alive. Pull in toward each other in difficult times rather than shutting down or pushing your significant other away. Talk to each other rather than airing your dirty laundry to others. Finally, never talk to the opposite sex about problems in your relationship. If you need to talk, seek counseling or coaching.

I am worthy of a healthy happy long-term relationship and so are you. When you make a commitment to someone think it through and be all in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I appreciate any interaction such as comments. Tell me your great love story or the biggest mistakes you have made. We can all learn from each other. If you need coaching for your relationship or have recently broken up please click here to schedule a complimentary coaching consultation call with me.

Peace & Light,

Libby Shively McAvoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Psychology# Relationships# Love# Mental Health# Life Lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
68 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing Trauma Through Mindfulness and EQ

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 5A9EBDN86X. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions and so in order to start healing we must pay attention to the emotional body, the way we feel, its states, and ways of responding.

Read full story

Ten Ways to Improve Your Love Life

Envato Elements Purchased Image License CQHA2LEV9Y. I have desired a relationship like the one my parents had for sixty-seven years my entire life. When I knew my marriage was over I was devastated. After a couple of failed relationships, I was yet again devastated.

Read full story

A Vegetarian Lifestyle Allows Me To Feel Light, Energized, and Peaceful.

“Studies have shown 50–70 percent of the Nation’s health care costs are preventable, and the single most effective step most people can take to improve their health is eat a healthier diet.” ~ John Robbins,Food Revolution.

Read full story

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

Read full story

A Growth Mindset Helps Tackle Life's Challenges

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XGD3EH26BN. Humans are naturally resistant to change. Change implies the unknown which is scary. However, when I live in a growth mindset rather than that of a fixed mindset, I learn to face my fears, overcome obstacles, thank people for helpful advice that teaches me how to improve, and I am able to celebrate the success of others as well as each tiny victory I achieve. I am also able to except my failures as learning experiences, master new skills, and know that I must continue to learn and grow and never give up on my vision.

Read full story

Spirituality Ignites My Soul

Envato Elements Purchased Image License U42WD8TMLE. Being Spiritual Made Me Feel Different From Others. I never really felt like I fit in. Growing up I thought that was a bad thing and felt socially awkward. Now I realize it is a blessing to be unique. Growing up I was a people pleaser and did as my family told me to do without a lot of personal opinions. Now I tend to go against the grain of mainstream monotony. I have my own unique sense of style and generally do not care what others think of me.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy