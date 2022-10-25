From Toxic to Healthy Relationships

Being A Relationship Coach

I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.

A Little About Me

I have survived both physical and emotional abuse. I was married for twenty-one years. I have dated a narcissist. I had a toxic relationship that was nearly impossible to end. I had so much fun with him. We challenged ourselves to juice and eat well and laughed like never before, but when we fought it was brutal for both of us. I finally thought I had a healthy happy relationship and then stress got the best of him. He turned to drinking heavily and working and shut me out completely. It was very confusing and I felt as if I could not do anything right. There is no more lonely feeling than being in the same room with someone you love and yet feeling invisible.

Why Relationships Fail

Around 50% of marriages fail and I see committed relationships crumble constantly, yet most of us yearn to be loved and cherished. So why are so many failing?

I can tell you based on my personal experiences they fail for the following reasons.

  • Childhood trauma they still carry either subconsciously or consciously.
  • Insecure attachment styles that cause trust issues, neediness, and insecurity.
  • Financial situations where both people are not on the same page.
  • Insecure people who have not done their self-work and as a result, do not love or accept themselves.
  • Lack of honesty, trust, and respect.
  • Lack of full acceptance.
  • Family dynamics such as a controlling mother-in-law.

Let Each Relationship Teach You

In a healthy happy relationship, it allows both people to feel safe. When we feel safe it is easier to grow into our full potential. Even if you have an insecure attachment style or have suffered trauma, for example, you can overcome those challenges and self-limiting patterns in a safe and loving relationship.

I realized after my last break up that I was not responsible. It was liberating because in previous break ups, I was left feeling abandoned and unworthy of love. I questioned every mistake I made, and there were many. I began to believe love was not in the cards for me. I now feel confident it is and will happen when I find the right person. In this last relationship, I stuck with my boundaries rather than crouching in fear and continuing to be treated poorly.

I no longer feel responsible for how others act or feel. I used to be such a people pleaser that I would sacrifice my own happiness. I now understand that everyone processes and expresses their thoughts and emotions differently. I am only responsible for my words and actions. I know I did everything I could to salvage the relationship and therefore it did not affect my confidence.

Red Flags in a Relationship

  • Keeping secrets
  • Jealousy or controlling behavior
  • Hiding phones or anything for that matter
  • Talking to the opposite sex about each other or very intimate things
  • Massive mood swings
  • Sudden change in behavior
  • Feeling as if you are walking on eggshells
  • Isolation from friends and family

After a break up you may feel unworthy of love, depressed, and suffer low self-esteem, I know I did. Practice positive affirmations and learn to quiet that inner critic. Never chase a person because that person will never respect or cherish you. The one who truly loves you will not allow you to question their love and loyalty. You will recover and the comeback is always stronger than the setback. Do your self-work, try new hobbies and explore new interests. Believe in yourself and you will eventually attract the person who treats you the way you deserve.

How I know I am Worthy of Love

  1. I fully love and accept myself
  2. I accept my failures and struggles and learn from them
  3. I have overcome most of my fears, including the fear of being/dying alone — pretty sure I will always be afraid of spiders.
  4. I have broken my self-liming patterns
  5. I resolve conflict constructively

Yes, I still have my flaws, no one is perfect. However, my awareness has grown exponentially.

My Tips for a Successful Relationship

I would do anything for my significant other and I certainly tried with my last partner. Both people have to be willing to apply effort, especially in difficult high stress times. Never stay in an emotionally, psychologically, or physically abusive relationship. There is a difference between making an effort for your relationship and then being walked over like a door mat.

  • Start slow. I was never very good at this and now I know how important it is. It takes time for people to show their true colors.
  • Set and discuss your personal boundaries. If your boundaries are not respected, they do not respect you. Respect yourself enough to walk away.
  • Expect conflict. No relationship is perfect, but remember you are partners. Speak gently and kindly to each other even when frustrated.
  • Do not let resentment build. If something is upsetting you go to your partner and have an honest conversation using “I statements” to express how you feel.
  • Do not move in with someone for at least six months. It complicates things and it takes time to learn each other’s flaws.

How to Recognize a Healthy Relationship

In a healthy relationship the hug will feel incredibly soothing. You will feel fully accepted. You partner will take an interest in all that you do, but still allow your interdependence. You will feel cherished because of his words and actions. He/ she will be excited to introduce you to friends and family.

There is no better feeling than love. I have experienced it a couple times in my lifetime. Love elevates all of life’s experiences. However, when you mistake manipulation for love it will drain your energy and wear you down. Love elevates us and makes us feel our best.

Conclusion

The rest is common sense, but I will spell it out since many people are not doing these things. Both people have to nurture the relationship. Both people need to cherish each other. Treat each other the way you would want to be treated. Learn each other’s love languages. Learn each other’s pet peeves andavoid them. Keep the romance alive. Pull in toward each other in difficult times rather than shutting down or pushing your significant other away. Talk to each other rather than airing your dirty laundry to others. Finally, never talk to the opposite sex about problems in your relationship. If you need to talk, seek counseling or coaching.

I am worthy of a healthy happy long-term relationship and so are you. When you make a commitment to someone think it through and be all in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I appreciate any interaction such as comments. Tell me your great love story or the biggest mistakes you have made. We can all learn from each other. If you need coaching for your relationship or have recently broken up please click here to schedule a complimentary coaching consultation call with me.

Peace & Light,

Libby Shively McAvoy

