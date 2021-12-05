Australian tech company gives investors access to Wall Street's investment power

Libby-Jane Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3Kfg_0dEn2OAu00
Wall St Rank helps investors by giving them access to Wall Street's investment informationWall St Rank/ Supplied

When the founder of Wall St Rank Amrit Rupasinghe noticed a distinct rise in the number of people turning to Tik Tok and YouTube during the pandemic, looking for “expert advice” about investing, he realised he had an opportunity for a much-needed new business.

He realised time-poor investors were relying on social media platforms when researching stock ideas – and that gave him a great idea for his business.  Now Wall St Rank is helping people access stock ideas, based on the consensus opinion of top Wall Street analysts.

Amrit sees his business as solving a major problem for investors, by shortlisting analyst-vetted stocks from a pool of over 7,000 stocks listed on the US exchanges.

“This is particularly difficult for people from non-US countries investing in that market.,” Amrit explains. 

“When time-poor investors look for stock ideas by looking at Tik Tok, this results in a lot of misinformation being spread, and investors getting burned. We want these investors to know that they can easily get signals from sector-specific analysts who deeply understand the sectors and the companies they cover.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krrna_0dEn2OAu00
Amrit says there are some key factors people need to know about investing.Wall St Rank/ Supplied

Wall St Rank is entirely bootstrapped, so Amrit has been relying on a team of freelancers who’ve been working on different parts of the project.  He says this aspect of the work has been challenging.

“Managing different time zones, communication mediums and work styles have been quite challenging. I’m happy to say that we’re cracking $ 5,000 in MRR, so I can start to spend more on reliable dev resources.”

“Our biggest success is the main source of traffic for us is referral, and we’ve had 40,000+ visitors to the site from 165 countries. It goes to show that we’re solving a real problem for part-time investors – especially those that are non-US based.

Amrit sees Wall St Rank as part of the wave of new Fintechs democratizing Wall Street for part-time investors. His vision for the product is to be the go-to resource for smart money signals.

“We started with sell-side analysts’ ratings, but we want to highlight what the buy-side is actually investing in as well. For example, we’ll soon be ranking the top 100 Hedge Funds by performance, and sharing their holdings,” Amrit says.

“In the past, you would have had to park at least a $1M with a fund to know its holdings – with Wall St Rank you can do so with $11.99/month. That’s very powerful.”

  • Why analyst predictions are useful

“Analysts typically cover sectors they have some domain interest/expertise in, and they go deep. They also have access to complex financial models that help them project the growth of certain metrics on the stocks they follow. Other than scrutinizing financial statements, filings and material announcements, they also consider macro-economic data, industry tailwinds/headwinds, tour facilities, have access to management, fellow bloggers and talk to suppliers, and customers. In contrast, a part-time investor can spend around two hours researching all the companies they are interested in per week,” Amrit says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTEVw_0dEn2OAu00
“The two decisions I’ve made are; to make Wall St Rank a popular research tool for part-time investors globally. And that I won’t stop untilWall St Rank/ Supplied

  • Knowing where the data comes from

“Analysts cover multiple companies in their respective sector, and provide detailed research reports on them (which they update when assumptions for their previous assessment has changed). These reports have to be purchased directly from the firms, and are too expensive for the average investor to purchase. We work with certain financial data providers that have relationships with these analysts to access summary data from their reports (rating, price target, revenue estimate, earnings estimate, beta),” Amrit says.

While, on the surface, Wall St Rank seems like a simple product, Amrit claims he’s faced countless issues throughout the journey – leading to two important decisions that are now at the heart of the business.

“The two decisions I’ve made are; to make Wall St Rank a popular research tool for part-time investors globally. And that I won’t stop until Wall St Rank is a popular research tool for part-time investors globally.”

“And I’d like to share some advice for other start-ups; join a start-up community for support – Fishburners has been great for us. Being part of a community that’s striving to make positive change in people’s lives has been very helpful. Also, most first-time founders focus on product. But, as a second time founder, the biggest difference in my approach is focusing on distribution above everything,” Amrit says.

“I have ten times less resources than I did in my last company, but the scale I’m experiencing with this venture is far greater because I prioritized my go-to-market strategy. I plan on evolving the business to become the go-to-resource for all smart money signals. For example, we will soon be displaying the rationale behind a specific analyst rating and price target on a stock, and also which top fund managers are buying it. I am really excited for how the platform is going to evolve in 2022.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
businessfinanceinvestingtechnologytech

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a journalist and author writing across a wide range of topics, including tech, travel, history, business/startups, relationships, beauty & fashion, British royal history, & local stories concerning Charleston, S.C (where I have a long family history on my father's side: hence my surname! ) Former HuffPost Assoc Ed, ABC TV, ATV Beijing correspondent and many more. Author of "Fatal Females." Mother of three boys: I will love them until the Statue of Liberty sits down.

8911 followers

More from Libby-Jane Charleston

Australian software system connects the "Battlefield of Things."

An Australian software system, replacing the need to manually connect tactical radio networks on the battlefield, has been unveiled by Defence ICT specialists Insitec following successful field trials.

Read full story

Unhedged: Australian robo-investing app gives access to sophisticated algorithm tools

Robo-investing app Unhedged has officially launchedGetty images. Using advanced advanced algorithm tools, which are usually accessible only to wealthy and experienced wholesale investors, Australian robo-investing app Unhedged has officially launched to retail customers.

Read full story

U.S Army program helps recovery from Hurricane Ida with support from an Australian company

Stormseal weather proofs buildingsSupplied/Stormseal. Residents recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida are thankful for an innovative U.S. Army program - with support from friends ‘down under.’

Read full story

Australian tech company helps create a seamless work flow

We'd all like our work to be simple, consistent and rewardingMimi Thian/Unsplash. Whether you’re managing a team of workers, you're working on your own or simply a customer, there are a variety of roadblocks that make for a less than ideal experience when it comes to flow.

Read full story

Tech company developing world-leading ‘bionic eye’

Bionic Vision Technologies has created a "bionic eye."Daniil Kuželev. An Australian tech company is changing the lives of blind people with a bionic eye, restoring functional vision, in a similar way to how the cochlear implant restores hearing.

Read full story

One of the most daring prison escapes in the world happened in Australia 20 years ago

John Killick was in Sydney's Silverwater Prison. Lucy couldn’t live without him so she hatched a daring plan to break him out that remains one of the most spectacular prison breaks in the world.

Read full story
6 comments

The man who filmed his own death at Chernobyl

There were many who risked their lives after the Chernobyl disaster — but none more so than a man desperate to show the world what happened. An aerial view of Reactor 4 after the explosion.Source:News Limited.

Read full story
38 comments

The Claw of Chernobyl: most dangerous thing in the exclusion zone

Forgotten in time, this creepy relic known as ‘The Claw’ is so dangerous only a handful of people know where it is. The Claw was used to dismantle the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other radioactive areas. It is still so irradiated that, 30 years on, touching it could prove lethal. Picture: R Maxwell. Source:Supplied.

Read full story
129 comments

Why royal in-breeding was once considered "perfectly normal"

Europe has been controlled by royal families for hundreds of years, setting up strategic marriages to boost the number of their allies. But sometimes these unions resulted in inbreeding, which meant family illnesses were easily passed down the bloodline, as well as any deformities.

Read full story
40 comments

Mad King George III: was he really insane or was he suffering from an undiagnosed disease?

For centuries the rumor of the “mad King” has haunted the history books and finally the answer surrounding his sanity has been revealed. "King George III in coronation robes" painting by Allan Ramsay.Source:supplied.

Read full story
42 comments
Charleston, SC

Rising star Edalo will appear in Charleston for a special gig on October 5

Buffalo-born musician with South Carolina roots Edalo will be the headline act at The Tin Roof in Charleston, October 5. With live music on the rise again, Edalo’s excited to do his part by playing a live-set show at The Tin Roof; he's announced an East Coast Tour for Fall and will headline in 10 cities across America’s East Coast.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston author releases culinary memoir: Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses

Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in Thirteen Courses.Josephine Caminos Oria. Charleston career woman turned entrepreneur Josephine Caminos Oría cooks up a magical Argentine-American kitchen table in her latest book Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses. The book features Josephine's favorite recipes alongside some of her most memorable tableside conversations – or sobremesas – that have so richly defined her life.

Read full story
Columbine, CO

Retired Columbine principal calls for increase in students’ social-emotional support

Frank DeAngelis, the now-retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado@Live 5 News. Frank DeAngelis, the retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado where a deadly mass shooting took place in 1999, shared some of the lessons he’s learned with Berkeley County school officials.

Read full story
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston police audit finds racial disparities

A preliminary report is giving the public a closer look at racial disparities in the North Charleston Police Department’s practices. CNA, the third-party organization hired to conduct the Racial Bias Audit of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), released preliminary findings of the investigation Monday, giving the public a chance to provide input.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Low morale is blamed for a third of law enforcement academy graduates leaving in 2020

Some police officers are feeling unappreciated by their communities@Live 5 News. Around a third of all law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs due to low morale, at a time when the State Law Enforcement Division reports an increase in violent crimes.

Read full story
1 comments

How gemaker is helping inventors take new tech to market

Natalie Chapman is on a mission to make sure brilliant research and inventions are shown to the world and released to the market, instead of languishing because of a lack of understanding of marketing.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Prices for Charleston homes are skyrocketing

Home prices in the Charleston region are increasing@Explore Charleston. There's a rising demand for homes in the Charleston region, with pricing continuing to rise even while the housing inventory is still lacking.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Lowcountry man wins $300,000 and first thing he does is mow the lawn

While most people would rather do anything else but mow the lawn, one South Carolina man use the chore to think about all the things he's going to do with the $300,000 he'd just won.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Charleston to consider flood data in zoning

Plan recommends zoning changes based on flood dataJonathon Ford/Unsplash. Charleston is searching for ways to prevent future flooding incidents with a set of recommendations outlined in its 10-year comprehensive plan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy