Australian tech company helps create a seamless work flow

We'd all like our work to be simple, consistent and rewarding Mimi Thian/Unsplash

Whether you’re managing a team of workers, you're working on your own or simply a customer, there are a variety of roadblocks that make for a less than ideal experience when it comes to flow.

Having an efficient workflow makes it easy to make quick decisions, reduces the chance of errors and contributes to the overall improvement of your business.

Questmate founder Sascha Reuter had been feeling dissatisfied with the way work is generally carried out these days, and how it impacts people’s lives and well-being. Without a seamless workflow, the overall ups-and-downs of business becomes more stressful than it needs to be.

According to Sascha, the main problem is that current ways and tools don’t properly connect the main aspects of getting things done in an efficient way, for everyone involved.

“I created Questmate to solves these problems by allowing users to connect an amazing, friction-less experience, with proper guidance and structure, as well as actual rewards like team points, an access code or gift cards and cash payouts,” Sascha says.

Questmate helps with work flow Questmate

"Our aim is to redefine how teams and individuals accomplish all that needs to be done from day-to-day, regardless of their line of work."

"No matter if they work at a local bakery or yoga studio in Bali, a co-working space in Sydney or a factory in Freemont, California, Questmate allows users to pick or create a so-called Quest. This can include everything from a simple checklist and guidance, to fully functional interfaces that allow users to interact with other software or even smart devices,” Sascha says.

“These Quests can then be assigned and re-used whenever needed, either automatically or manually. Quests combine the simplicity of to-do lists with straightforward guidance and powerful integrations of external systems and applications; enabling you to build empowering workflows that connect the what to the how."

Prior to working on Questmate, Sascha was part of the team at Atlassian, who acquired his previous startup in 2014. It was this work that brought him from Germany to Australia.

“At Atlassian I worked in many different roles from leading up initiatives and teams to being hands down on the ground coding. It’s been a wild ride, and seeing Atlassian grow from a thousand people, to 6000 people post-IPO in just a few years has been a rewarding but also mind-boggling experience,” Sascha says.

Questmate founder Sascha Reuter Supplied

“Making the decision to leave my previous job at Atlassian has been one of the toughest parts for many different reasons. After making the decision though, setting up and starting my own venture again has actually been super straight forward. Especially if you compare the whole incorporation process to what happens in Germany.”

“Our biggest success so far has been building the initial product and landing our first customers. Also leveraging the product ourselves for the daily work on it, as well as things like raising our first investment round and gathering customer feedback.”

Sascha has big plans for Questmate: “We’ll continue to work towards our ambitious goal of becoming the number one way for getting things done, by putting people and experiences first. Getting there will involve many smaller and bigger challenges still ahead of us, and it is still early days.”

Sascha’s advice for other startups:

1. Learn from others while still doing things your own way.

2. Don’t stop, ever! Doing a startup is hard and an emotional roller coaster all the way, with many ups and downs along your way. Focus on the long-term impact you want to make; you’ll get there eventually!

3. Teams are important, but so are individuals.

4. And, if you can afford it, get an electric car today!