Two days, three separate gun crimes

Police seized a handgun from a convicted felon who was found with a gunshot wound. | Photo via Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE, WA — Three separate gun-related incidents, including two shootings, have kept police busy across the city over the past couple days.

Wednesday afternoon, 911 callers reported a shooting at Third Avenue and Pike Street, police said in a news release.

Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. During first aid, they found he was carrying a handgun and a waistpack containing 82 fentanyl pills, 14 grams of heroin, and 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Drugs seized by police after a shooting in downtown Seattle. | Photo via Seattle Police Department

Police identified the man as a convicted felon and seized his firearm.

The altercation between the victim and the suspect resulted in damage to a Metro bus.

Early Wednesday, another man was shot in West Seattle, police said in a news release.

He was involved in an altercation with two people near Eighth Avenue SW and Southwest Cloverdale Street. After getting into his car, the suspects drove past and opened fire, hitting the victim’s leg.

People with information are asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

On Tuesday night, a 62-year-old man was arrested after he pulled a gun on two brothers teaching their mother to drive in Magnolia, police said in a news release.

The 19- and 24-year-old brothers were teaching their 43-year-old mother to drive when they saw a man walking his dog in the 2600-block of Thorndyke Avenue West. The man approached, spoke with the family, and returned with a gun. The man tapped the window with his gun, and the family drove off.

Soon they noticed a black Chevrolet Suburban that was following them, driving aggressively, and flashing its high-beams. The family called 911 and pulled into a gas station. Police stopped the man, who had three firearms in the vehicle.

He was arrested for assault and harassment.