Man arrested after pushing women into lake, throwing toddler, attacking jogger and bystander

Two women were pushed into Lake Washington during a bizarre crime spree yesterday. | Photo by Daniel Case via Wikimedia Commons

SEATTLE, WA — Two women were pushed into a lake, a toddler was thrown, and a jogger and bystander attacked in a bizarre crime spreed yesterday that ended in one arrest.

A 33-year-old man is in King County Jail facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The spree began with a 911 caller reporting a robbery on Marsh Island, Seattle police said in a news release.

Three women were taking photos at a lookout on the Lake Washington walking trail when a man tried to grab a phone from one of the women’s hands. A struggle ensued. One of the friends tried to help, and the suspect pushed her into the lake. The suspect fled. The woman’s friends helped her out of the lake.

Minutes later, another 911 caller reported that a man had pushed her into the lake after grabbing her year-and-a-half old daughter.

The suspect came up behind them, grabbed the toddler by the hood of her jacket, and threw her, screaming and crying, to the side of the trail. When the mother tried to help, the suspect grabbed her by the front of her jacket and pushed her into the lake.

The suspect was seen heading across the Montlake Bridge towards the University of Washington.

Seattle police notified UW police, who said the suspect matched the description of a man who threw water on a UW Medical Center employee that morning.

Less than two hours after the first 911 call, an assault was reported in the 12300-block of 30th Avenue Northwest.

A man had swept out the legs from underneath a female jogger from behind. A driver got out of his car to help, and the suspect punched him repeatedly in the face.

Police arrived, chased, and arrested the fleeing suspect. He matched the description of the suspect from the earlier assaults and was taken into custody.

The 33-year-old man was charged with felonies of robbery, and assault of and attempted abduction of a child. Police also requested charges for multiple accounts of misdemeanor assault.