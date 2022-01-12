Police seize 15 firearms over the weekend

Portland police seized more than 13 guns from Friday to Monday. | Photo via the Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR — Police arrested one man after shots were fired at an apartment complex in northeast Portland on Sunday. And 15 firearms were seized in various incidents through the weekend, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release today.

North precinct officers were responding to a call from an apartment complex in the 13400-block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Sunday.

Police spoke with witnesses and captured a video of the suspect. A patrolling officer located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s half an hour later. The passenger was wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the video.

He was searched, and two spent bullet casings were found in his pocket. A live round was found on the floorboard in front of the passenger seat. Further search uncovered a magazine with body armor-piercing rounds and a firearm that was hidden under a jacket on the backseat. Police also found another handgun in the vehicle.

William Charles Nickson, Sr., was charged with reckless endangering of another person and unlawful use of a weapon.

One of the guns seized by police was a handgun modified to be a fully automatic. | Photo via Portland Police Bureau

Police recovered an additional 13 firearms from Friday to Monday. One was a pistol customized with a device to render it fully automatic.

So far in 2022, gun violence has claimed the lives of three Portland residents. Guns were involved in five deaths in less than a week at the end of December, according to The Oregonian.

There were more than 90 homicides last year. The Portland Police Bureau has yet to release the number of shooting incidents in December or the total for 2021.