Police release video after fatally shooting burglary suspect who killed police dog, injured officer

A burglary suspect and a police dog are dead after an incident in Seattle on Wednesday. | Screengrab via YouTube

SEATTLE, WA — Seattle police today released a video of the fatal shooting Wednesday of a burglary suspect who killed a canine officer and injured the handler.

In the video, two police officers and a police dog are shown chasing the suspect on foot.

The suspect is wearing only a towel and slippers. He is carrying a machete, a knife, a stick, and what appears to be a Swiffer.

He ignores repeated orders to stop.

The canine handler releases the police dog. It bites the suspect, who drops the towel and stabs the dog.

The handler approaches the suspect, and the suspect lunges, injuring him.

The suspect is fired upon multiple times by a third officer, who had arrived on scene.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect was identified in a news release as Officer Tim Jones, a 15-year veteran.

Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Force Investigation Team and the Office of Police Accountability are investigating, police said.

The video contains graphic content.

Yesterday, Seattle police paid tribute to Jedi, the canine officer killed in the line of duty.

The Seattle Police Department “suffered a heartbreaking loss,” they said on Twitter. "Jedi was one of the department’s top performing K9s. He and his handler/partner were involved in many successful tracks, searches, and apprehensions over five years serving the people of Seattle."

The incident occurred after police responded to a 911 call of a man with a knife breaking into a home in the 2200-block of South Eddy on Wednesday afternoon.