Landslides and flooding threaten western Washington

More grey weather is on the way for Seattle. | Photo by Chris Vlachos via Wikimedia Commons

SEATTLE, WA — Forecasters are warning of possible landslides and flooding as heavy rains and fast-melting snow soak much of western Washington state.

“Heavy precipitation over the past few weeks has increased soil moisture to saturated levels across western Washington,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement. “This amount of rain and snow melt will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.”

Landslides have already been reported, and more are possible, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the combination of heavy rain and melting snow may result in rising water levels, especially in low-lying areas.

“Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels,” the NWS said today.

The flood watch affects residents of Marysville, Olympia, Lynnwood, Tacoma, Chehalis, Everett, Fords Prairie, Hoquiam, Edmonds, Shelton, Tumwater, Seattle, Aberdeen, Sequim, and Lacey.

Affected counties include Clallam, Grays Harbor, Mason, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston.

The flood will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Residents living in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to remain alert for flood warnings and be prepared to act.

Today’s detailed forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, increasing to 40 percent tonight with possible snow.

The possibility of rain remains through Saturday night. Sunday should see partly sunny skies before the rain returns for the rest of the week.

On Thursday, heavy rain and snowmelt caused Issaquah Creek to flood, the NWS said. The river is expected to recede this afternoon.

Resident and business areas, including Newport Way, were threatened.

Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades or through flooded areas.