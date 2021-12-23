Portland, OR

Winter weather to arrive in time for Christmas weekend

Liam Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S091_0dUn0cGo00
Snow is in the forecast for Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.| Photo by Ian Poellet via Wikimedia Commons

PORTLAND, OR — Winter is officially here, and so is winter weather.

“Expect snow across the city and the Portland area, even at areas of low elevation, from Saturday evening through Monday,” the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in a news release today.

There is a 100-percent chance of precipitation on Christmas, according to the National Weather Service’s extended forecast.

Up to half an inch of snow is expected to pile up Sunday.

And that means no Christmas for dedicated and hard-working street maintenance crews, the PBOT said.

Vacation time has been cancelled for hundreds of employees. They will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas morning to ensure routes are clear for first responders and public transit.

To ensure safe travel, the PBOT recommends to:

  • avoid travel in extreme weather
  • consider taking public transit if you must travel
  • carry snow chains and an emergency kit if you do drive
  • create an emergency plan
  • check and follow snow and ice routes near you
  • stock up on food, water, clothes, and medications in case you get stranded
  • check in with vulnerable neighbors
  • know the elevation of areas you are traveling in and through
  • report downed trees by calling 503-823-TREE (8733)
  • if you must abandon your vehicle, never leave it in a travel lane — especially Portland Streecar and MAX light rail tracks

The likelihood of more snow decreases Sunday night, though chances remain that there’ll be more of the white stuff well into next week.

The freezing temperatures and precipitation will make for slick conditions on the roads that may last for several days.

