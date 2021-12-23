Man arrested after string of kidnapping attempts

Portland police have arrested a suspect in a number of kidnapping attempts last week. | Photo via Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR — A man is in custody after a series of kidnapping attempts in Portland last week, police said today in a news release.

“Members of the community were troubled enough by his behavior that they called 911,” police said.

Police received the 911 call this afternoon. They were directed to the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where they located the suspect.

The suspect was linked to four other incidents, police said.

Last week, a mother was walking with her kids on Wednesday evening at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 125th Avenue.

A man approached and grabbed her 10-year-old son by the arm.

She yelled, and the man walked away. The boy wasn’t hurt.

The description the mother provided to police matched the description of the suspect in a kidnapping attempt the day before in the Pearl District.

On Tuesday, a man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy who was walking with his father near The Fields Park. The father fought off the suspect, who fled.

Neither the boy nor his father were hurt.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was pushing her baby in a stroller on Northwest Northrup Street between NW 9th and NW 10th when a man matching the description of the kidnapping suspect began to follow her.

He continued to follow her after she crossed the street. She confronted him and he walked away.

Erick Alexander, 30, was charged with kidnapping in the second degree.

He is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on the kidnapping charge and an unrelated warrant.