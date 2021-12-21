Another attempted kidnapping reported in Portland

Police have released new photos of the suspect in recent attempted kidnappings. | Photo via Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR — Police are releasing more details of a suspect after two attempted kidnappings in two days, according to a news release.

A mother was walking with her kids on Wednesday evening at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 125th Avenue.

A man approached and grabbed her 10-year-old son by the arm.

She yelled, and the man walked away. The boy wasn’t hurt.

The description the mother provided to police matched the description of the suspect in a kidnapping attempt the day before in the Pearl District.

Police received additional surveillance photos from the Pearl District on Monday of the suspected kidnapper.

He has a shaved head or close-cropped haircut, a small ponytail, sideburns, and facial hair along his jawline. He was seen with a black bicycle with a black-and-white seat and cargo rack.

The suspect was described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-1 to 5-3, with dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and white jeans, a grey beanie with a pompom, and black-and-white shoes.

Police are asking if anyone has information, or surveillance video or photos to call Det. Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

Anonymous tips, which may be eligible for cash rewards up to $2,500, can be made through Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s website.

On Tuesday, a man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy who was walking with his father near The Fields Park. The father fought off the suspect, who fled.

Neither the boy nor his father were hurt.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was pushing her baby in a stroller on Northwest Northrup Street between NW 9th and NW 10th when a man matching the description of the kidnapping suspect began to follow her.

He continued to follow her after she crossed the street. She confronted him and he walked away.