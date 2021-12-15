Suspect in attempted kidnapping followed woman earlier: police

A man (inset) followed a woman on Northwest Northrup Street yesterday soon before an attempted kidnapping. | Photos via Google Maps and Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR — The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in the Pearl District yesterday is believed to have followed another woman before the incident, police said today.

“After [the Portland Police Bureau] released information yesterday, we were contacted by a mother who said she also had a confrontation with a suspect that matches the description of the suspect,” the PPB said in a news release.

The woman was pushing her baby in a stroller on Northwest Northrup Street between NW 9th and NW 10th yesterday afternoon when a man matching the description of the kidnapping suspect began to follow her, police said.

When he continued to follow her after she crossed the street, she confronted him and he walked away.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a kidnapping call near The Fields Park in the 1000-block of Northwest Overton Street.

A man had tried to abduct a six-year-old boy who was walking with his father. The father fought off the suspect, who fled. Police were unable to find the suspect.

Neither the boy nor his father were hurt.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-1 to 5-3, with dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and white jeans, a grey beanie with a pompom, and black-and-white shoes.

Police are asking if anyone has information, or surveillance video or photos to call Det. Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

Anonymous tips, which may be eligible for cash rewards up to $2,500, can be made through Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s website.