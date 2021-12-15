Snow on the roads could lead to hazardous commute

Hazardous road conditions are expected tonight and tomorrow. | Photo by Charles Knowles via Wikimedia Commons

BOISE, ID — A sprinkling of snow could lead to hazardous conditions on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service said today in a winter weather advisory.

One to 3 inches of snow are expected below 4,000 feet, the NWS said in the advisory. Four to 8 inches are forecast in the mountains below 7,000 feet, and up to 16 inches at higher elevations.

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. today to 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The heaviest snow is forecast between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The advisory is for the West Central and Boise mountains, Upper Treasure and western Magic valleys, Camas Prairie, and the Upper Weiser River.

Drivers are reminded to call 511 for the latest road conditions.

That could be it for snow for the week, but clouds will linger at least until Tuesday, according to the NWS’s detailed forecast.

The chance of snow will hover between 20 and 30 percent.

Friday will see mostly clear skies. But thermometers will plunge to around 19 degrees Friday night.

Afternoon highs are expected to plateau at 38 degrees on Sunday and Tuesday.

Today’s 35-degree high isn’t far off the historical average of 38.4 degrees, according to Weather Underground.

The record high for Dec. 15 is 60 degrees. The record low? A chilly –7 degrees.

Taking a look at high temperatures around the state today, Boise tops the charts, followed closely by Twin Falls at 34 degrees, according to the NWS’s graphical forecasts.

McCall is the coldest on the charts, with a high of 22 degrees.

Boise also leads the state in chance of precipitation between this evening and tomorrow morning, at 94 percent.

Bonner’s Ferry is likeliest to stay dry, with a 5 percent chance.