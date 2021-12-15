Police seek tips after bald eagle found dead

A dead bald eagle was discovered on Nov. 30 near Cox Butte. | Photo via Oregon State Police

JUNCTION CITY, OR — Oregon State Police are asking for help finding a person who killed a bald eagle near Cox Butte, they said today in a news release.

The dead bald eagle was found near Cox Butte, west of Junction City, on Nov. 30, 2021, the OSP said.

While bald eagles are no longer at risk of extinction, they are protected in the state of Oregon.

It is illegal to harass, injure, or kill bald eagles, the OSP said.

Penalties for killing the iconic raptor include a maximum fine up to $6,250 and up to a year in jail. The court can also order an offender to pay an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSP at 1-800-452-7888, or email tip@state.or.us, citing case number SP21335107.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encourages people to report dead bald and golden eagles, according to their website.

People are not allowed to keep carcasses, feathers, parts, nests, or eggs.

If you've discovered an injured or dead eagle, you can report it here.

Bald eagles were declared endangered in 1978, according to the American Eagle Foundation.

Now, nearly 10,000 nesting pairs live across the country, according to the foundation's website. The states with the most bald eagles are Minnesota, Florida, and Wisconsin. Each is home to more than a thousand pairs. At the bottom of the list are D.C., Vermont, and Rhode Island, with one pair each.

The eagle was never protected in Alaska, due to its high numbers, nor in Hawaii, where there were none, the website said.