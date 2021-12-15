Forecast calls for snowy Wednesday morning commute

Just in time for the morning commute, snow is expected early Wednesday. | Photo by Oregon Department of Transportation

PORTLAND, OR — Prepare yourself, commuters. Snow and wind are on the way, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

Morning rush hour could get messy with lower temperatures and precipitation making the roads slippery.

Up to 4 inches of snow are expected between 4 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also expected.

The warning is in effect for the greater Vancouver and Portland areas.

Elevations of 500 to 1,000 feet should see the biggest accumulations of snow, according to the NWS, before the snowline rises to 1,500-2,000 feet in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is taking the opportunity to remind drivers to prepare for winter weather.

“It's a good time for everyone to make sure they are prepared for whatever winter may bring in the coming months,” the PBOT said in a news release today.

The PBOT recommends:

avoiding driving in severe weather

carrying snow chains and an emergency kit

knowing the snow and ice routes nearest you

knowing the elevation of areas you’re traveling through

Drivers can call 511 for the latest road conditions.

That’s it for snow for the week, according to the NWS’s extended forecast for Portland.

Expect more cloudy and wet weather with lows down to 35 degrees on Thursday night and highs up to 48 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

The snow level is expected to hover above 2,000 feet until early next week, when it is forecast to drop as low as 1,200 feet Tuesday morning.