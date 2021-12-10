Three men arrested after string of Home Depot thefts

Police recovered over $40,000 worth of stolen goods after the theft of the Home Depot in Tigard. | Photo via Tigard Police

TIGARD, OR — Police have arrested three men suspected of being part of an organized crime group that travels up and down the West Coast stealing from Home Depot stores.

Thousands of dollars worth of electrical wire and tools were stolen from the Home Depot in Tigard on Nov. 30, 2021, the Tigard Police said in a news release.

Investigators with the Commercial Crimes Unit learned that the suspects were part of an organized crime group who had stolen over $100,000 of goods from Home Depot stores in California and Washington.

Tigard police tracked the suspects to a Home Depot in Beaverton. They were arrested with the assistance of Beaverton police.

Police recovered three guns and over $40,000 in goods.

Toni Rivera, Fredi Rivera, and Efrain Martin, Jr., were charged with aggravated theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident was the latest in a series of robberies that have struck retail stores along the West Coast.

In what was described as a “flash mob” robbery, eight people between the ages of 15 and 20 stole tools from a Home Depot in Lakewood, CA, on Nov. 26, according to Fox 11.

As a result in the spike of retail robberies, on Black Friday police increased their presence at malls and stores across Los Angeles County, Fox 11 said.

Organized retail crime poses a serious threat to retailers, according to a 2020 survey by the National Retail Federation.

Retail losses due to organized crime average $700,000 per $1 billion, according to the survey.

And three in four victims of organized crime said they saw an increase in over the past year.

The Commercial Crimes Unit is the only one of its kind in Oregon, Tigard Police said in the release.

It is solely funded through business license fees.