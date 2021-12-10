Seattle-based video game studio acquired by PlayStation Studios

Seattle's Valkyrie Entertainment has been acquired by PlayStation Studios for an undisclosed sum. | Photo via Valkyrie Entertainment

SEATTLE, WA — Valkyrie Entertainment has been acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the parent company of PlayStation Studios.

“Today we announced @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family,” said Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, on Twitter. “The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation franchises.”

Valkyrie, a 45-person independent video-game studio, already has.

Valkyrie previously worked with PlayStation on God of War, inFAMOUS, and Twisted Metal, said Joakim Wejdemar, Valkyrie’s president and founder, in a news release.

Other titles the studio has worked on for various platforms include Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and God of War, according to their website.

Valkyrie is currently working with Sony’s Santa Monica Studios on God of War Ragnarok, it said on Twitter.

Day-to-day operations at Valkyrie will continue to be run by the current management team, according to the news release.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Valkyrie is also the developer of Guns Up!, a multiplayer tactical strategy game released for the PlayStation 4 in 2014.

Guns Up! was nominated for “Best Strategy Game” by IGN at E3, and ported to Windows for release on Steam in 2018.

Founded in Seattle in 2002, Valkyrie Entertainment is the 17th studio to be acquired by PlayStation Studios.

Another Washington-based video game studio, Bellevue's Sucker Punch Productions, was acquired by PlayStation Studios in 2011.

PlayStation Studios was founded as SCE Worldwide Studios in 2005 before rebranding in 2020. As of 2011, it had more than 2,700 employees.