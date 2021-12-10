Winter storm warning issued for parts of Oregon

Up to three feet of snow is expected in the Cascades this weekend. | Photo by Ron Clausen via Wikimedia Commons

PORTLAND, OR — Up to three feet of snow is in the forecast for the Cascades this weekend, the National Weather Service said in a winter storm warning this morning.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS said in the warning. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

Snowfall of one to two feet is expected at Government Camp on Highway 26. Two to two-and-a-half feet of snow are expected at Santiam Pass on Hwy. 20, and Willamette Pass on Hwy. 58. The forecast calls for winds up to 45 miles per hour.

“The heaviest period of snow [is] expected Saturday through Saturday night when snowfall rates could reach 1-3 inches/hour,” the NWS said on Twitter.

More than three feet of snow are expected in the Cascades north of Hood River.

The warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Meanwhile, in Portland, a wind advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, according to the NWS.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS said in the advisory. “Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The central Willamette Valley will see the strongest winds, the advisory added.

Otherwise, city dwellers should prepare for wet weather. There’s nothing but rain in the forecast as far as the eye can see, with a chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.