Eugene, OR

Psychiatric patient missing after running away from hospital staff

Liam Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmVoQ_0dCo291H00
Jordan James Savariego was reported missing from the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City.| Photo via Oregon Health Authority

EUGENE, OR — A man committed to a psychiatric hospital after setting fire to a Lincoln County church is missing after running away from staff on an outing.

Jordan James Savariego, 31, was reported missing today, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

He was last seen at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene around 2 p.m., the authority said in a news release.

He was on an approved outing with a hospital staff member when he ran away.

Savariego is described as white, 5-10, 203 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was wearing blue sweatpants, a blue denim Carhartt-style jacket, white T-shirt, brown hiking boots, and headphones.

Anyone who sees Savariego is asked to call 911 or Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888. He should not be approached.

Savariego, a psychiatric patient at Oregon State Hospital in Junction City, was admitted on Jan. 13, 2021.

He was arrested on Sept. 15, 2019, after walking into the Toledo Police Department and confessing to setting fire to the Gleneden Beach Christian Church, according to The Oregonian.

He told police he threw a cinder block through a window, entered, and set fires on a couch in the basement, in the prayer room, and at the base of a cross.

He was arrested without incident on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree burglary.

No one was hurt in the fire. It took three hours to extinguish, but a large portion of the church was saved.

Savariego was later admitted to the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City after he was found guilty except for insanity on charges of arson and aggravated harassment, according to the release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
crimepolicehealthmissing personmental health

Comments / 8

Published by

Hard news from the Pacific Northwest | News tips? Email hello@liamford.com | Freelance reporter | Former Vancouver Sun desker | Langara Journalism '08

Portland, OR
28 followers

More from Liam Ford

Portland, OR

One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after afternoon shooting

PORTLAND, OR — One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in the Buckman neighborhood today. Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, police said in a news release. They found a person with severe gunshot wounds. The person was taken to hospital.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Longtime Amazon VP joins REI Co-op

SEATTLE, WA — REI Co-op today announced the hiring of a longtime Amazon vice-president as its first chief commercial officer. Cameron Janes is slated to join REI on Jan. 3, 2022, according to a news release.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Man arrested after police vehicles rammed, officers spat on

PORTLAND, OR — A man is in custody on multiple charges after ramming two Portland police vehicles with a stolen van and spitting in two officers’ faces after they arrested him.

Read full story
2 comments
Vancouver, WA

Empty homes tax leads to 26% decline in vacant properties: report

VANCOUVER, BC — The city's empty homes tax has brought in $86.6 million for affordable housing initiatives since its inception in 2017, according to a new report released today.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Nearly two decades later, New York City follows Vancouver’s lead

VANCOUVER, BC — New York City announced today that two overdose prevention sites, facilities where people can use drugs under medical supervision, had begun operating. Meanwhile, north of the border and on the other side of the continent, the work of saving lives carried on as it has for the past 18 years at Insite, North America’s first sanctioned supervised drug-injection site, in Vancouver, B.C.

Read full story
Washington State

Victoria to welcome first cruise ship in Canada in two years

VICTORIA, BC — The capital of British Columbia will be welcoming back the first cruise ship in a Canadian port in two years in April, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said yesterday.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon to address eviction protection for renters in special session

SALEM, OR — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced today that she will convene the legislature for a special session to prevent evictions due to COVID-19. “As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way,” Brown said in a news release.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Testing shows high levels of lead in water of Portland homes

PORTLAND, OR — Testing of Portland homes has revealed lead in drinking water almost one-and-a-half times higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency considers acceptable.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Another atmospheric river on the way for B.C.'s southern coast

VANCOUVER, BC — The third of three atmospheric rivers is set to sweep over B.C.’s rain-lashed southern coast. “A prolonged period of heavy rain” is expected today through Wednesday, Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Reward offered as Portland police seek information in 2020 homicide

PORTLAND, OR — One year later, Portland police are still looking for information in the shooting death of Anthony McNaughton. McNaughton, 37, was shot in the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020, near NE Glisan St. and Broadway. He was taken to hospital but later died. His sister, Becah, was at his side.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington man dies after Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR — The man found injured after a hit-and-run in Parkrose last week has died of his injuries. Neri Ramirez-Mendoza, 20, from Tacoma died in a local hospital, Portland police said in a news release today.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

West Seattle High-Rise Bridge on schedule to reopen in 2022

SEATTLE, WA — The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, closed since March 2020, is on track to reopen next year. “The end is in sight to reopen the bridge in coming months,” Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan said in a news release today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy