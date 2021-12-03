Psychiatric patient missing after running away from hospital staff

Jordan James Savariego was reported missing from the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City. | Photo via Oregon Health Authority

EUGENE, OR — A man committed to a psychiatric hospital after setting fire to a Lincoln County church is missing after running away from staff on an outing.

Jordan James Savariego, 31, was reported missing today, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

He was last seen at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene around 2 p.m., the authority said in a news release.

He was on an approved outing with a hospital staff member when he ran away.

Savariego is described as white, 5-10, 203 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was wearing blue sweatpants, a blue denim Carhartt-style jacket, white T-shirt, brown hiking boots, and headphones.

Anyone who sees Savariego is asked to call 911 or Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888. He should not be approached.

Savariego, a psychiatric patient at Oregon State Hospital in Junction City, was admitted on Jan. 13, 2021.

He was arrested on Sept. 15, 2019, after walking into the Toledo Police Department and confessing to setting fire to the Gleneden Beach Christian Church, according to The Oregonian.

He told police he threw a cinder block through a window, entered, and set fires on a couch in the basement, in the prayer room, and at the base of a cross.

He was arrested without incident on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree burglary.

No one was hurt in the fire. It took three hours to extinguish, but a large portion of the church was saved.

Savariego was later admitted to the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City after he was found guilty except for insanity on charges of arson and aggravated harassment, according to the release.