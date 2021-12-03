One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after afternoon shooting

Portland police were called to reports of gunfire in the Buckman neighborhood. | Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons

PORTLAND, OR — One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in the Buckman neighborhood today.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, police said in a news release. They found a person with severe gunshot wounds. The person was taken to hospital.

The homicide unit was sent to investigate. Southeast Stark Street was closed between SE 8th Ave. and SE 12th Ave. during the investigation.

No suspects were located, and no description has been released.

The shooting happened near a parked RV, police told a KOIN News reporter.

The RV was parked behind a minivan covered with a tarp. Police did not say whether the victim lived in the RV, the reporter said on Twitter.

A car was seen driving away after the shooting, she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@portlandoregov.gov, 503-823-0889, or Det. William Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466.

The shooting comes as Portland grapples with a spike in gun violence.

The city has seen over 1,080 gun incidents so far in 2021, with numbers still to come for November and December. (An incident is defined as when the firing of a gun is reported to police.)

The total for 2020 — 891 incidents — was more than double 2019’s total of 388.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team, tasked with addressing gun violence in Portland, was disbanded after the Portland Police Bureau saw its funding cut in 2020.

It was set to be replaced by the Focused Intervention Team, which has struggled to hire officers. Police Chief Chuck Lovell told Oregon Public Broadcasting they hoped to have the hiring done by Tuesday.

It is expected to be active by January.