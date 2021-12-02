Longtime Amazon VP joins REI Co-op

The REI Co-op flagship store in Seattle. REI Co-op has announced the hiring of a new chief commercial officer. | Photo by Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons

SEATTLE, WA — REI Co-op today announced the hiring of a longtime Amazon vice-president as its first chief commercial officer.

Cameron Janes is slated to join REI on Jan. 3, 2022, according to a news release.

“Growing up, my dad was a former park ranger, and our weekends and vacations were filled with hiking and camping—and many of those trips started at REI,” Janes said in the release. “I consider this an incredible opportunity but also a great responsibility to get to help grow and progress an organization that is focused on making the outdoors accessible for all.”

Janes will be tasked with combining REI’s physical and online stores, the release said.

He recently announced his resignation from Amazon on LinkedIn.

“After 14+ years today is my last day at Amazon,” he wrote on Nov. 23. “The experiences and opportunities Amazon has provided me have been nothing short of life-changing.”

“For me, the next step is to see if I can take everything I have learned at Amazon and effectively apply it in another context and culture,” he added.

During his tenure, Janes worked on a variety of businesses, including Prime Video, Physical Stores, and the ill-fated Fire Phone, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Most recently, he oversaw the development and operations of Amazon’s physical retail locations, according to his profile.

REI also announced the promotion of two executives to leadership positions, it said in the news release. Kelley Hall was promoted to chief financial officer, and Vivienne Long to chief marketing officer.

REI Co-op was founded in Seattle in 1938, according to their website. It has 168 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. In 2019, it reported revenue of $3.12 billion.