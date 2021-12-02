Man arrested after police vehicles rammed, officers spat on

Two police vehicles were rammed after a suspect drove over a spike strip while attempting to evade arrest. | Photo via Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR — A man is in custody on multiple charges after ramming two Portland police vehicles with a stolen van and spitting in two officers’ faces after they arrested him.

Central Precinct officers were responding to a report of a fight in the 600-block of Southwest College Street late this morning, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

An officer who was responding to a separate call about a stolen cargo van learned that the fight may have involved the missing vehicle, the release said.

The stolen van was located near SW Broadway and SW Jackson St. with a single male occupant, the release said.

Officers deployed a spike strip to prevent the suspect’s possible escape, the release said.

When backup arrived, the driver was asked to get out of the van, the release said.

Instead he accelerated, crossed the spike strips, and rammed two police vehicles. One of the vehicles later had to be towed, the release said.

A police vehicle rammed by the stolen van. | Photo via Portland Police Bureau

The driver escaped on foot. Officers established a perimeter and located him. He vaulted a fence and continued his escape, the release said.

Officers gave chase and arrested him. He then spat in two officers’ faces, the release said.

Brian D. Denault, 32, is facing charges including reckless driving, two counts of aggravated harassment, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He also had “several warrants” outstanding, the release said.

A man of the same name was stabbed twice in two separate incidents in 2011, according to The Oregonian.

A Brian Denault was stabbed in the back in a home on the 3900-block of Northeast 15th Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 9, 2011.

Police were called to the same address again on Dec. 26, 2011, where they found the same man with stab wounds to his chest and arm.

He did not cooperate with police.