Victoria to welcome first cruise ship in Canada in two years

Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, is Canada's busiest port of call. | Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

VICTORIA, BC — The capital of British Columbia will be welcoming back the first cruise ship in a Canadian port in two years in April, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said yesterday.

“I look forward to being on the pier when that first ship arrives,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the authority in a news release.

The Caribbean Princess is schedule to arrive in Victoria on Apr. 6, 2022, as part of its four-day cruise of the Pacific coast along with stops in San Francisco, CA, Astoria, OR, and Vancouver, BC, according to Princess Cruises.

A total of 350 ships are expected to arrive in Victoria between March and October 2022. The estimated number of passengers — 759,000 — is close to 2019’s total.

Passengers and crew will be subject to mandatory vaccine requirements.

“We’ve worked hard and collaborated with government and industry to ensure that when ships return to Canada, and to Victoria, we will be ready to safely welcome passengers and crew,” Robertson said.

A popular stop on the Alaskan cruise itinerary, Victoria is Canada’s busiest port of call.

The Norwegian Encore, Majestic Princess, and Quantum of the Seas are all scheduled to arrive for the first time.

The MV Coho, a passenger vehicle ferry linking Victoria and Port Angeles, WA, resumed round-trip service on Nov. 8 — 589 days after service was suspended.

The ferry, operated by Black Ball Ferry Line, was greeted upon its return to Victoria Harbour by the fire department, coast guard, and harbor ferries, according to Global News.

“It’s really important to have connections back with Washington state,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria.