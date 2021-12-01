New York City, NY

Nearly two decades later, New York City follows Vancouver’s lead

Liam Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoTVU_0dAoMmYq00
Inside Insite, North America's first supervised injection site.| PHS Community Services Society

VANCOUVER, BC — New York City announced today that two overdose prevention sites, facilities where people can use drugs under medical supervision, had begun operating.

Meanwhile, north of the border and on the other side of the continent, the work of saving lives carried on as it has for the past 18 years at Insite, North America’s first sanctioned supervised drug-injection site, in Vancouver, B.C.

Insite is located half a block from Main and Hastings, the epicentre of the West Coast city’s tainted drug crisis — and the heart of the Downtown Eastside, infamously (and incorrectly) known as Canada’s poorest postal code.

Insite opened in the midst of an AIDS epidemic in 2003 after receiving an exemption from prosecution under federal drug laws from Health Canada, the department responsible for national health policy.

Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, who served from 2006–16, opposed Insite, famously saying that, “We as a government will not use taxpayers’ money to fund drug use.”

Despite his efforts to have it shut down, the Supreme Court of Canada in 2011 ruled unanimously against Harper’s government, allowing the facility to stay open.

Since 2003, staff at Insite have supervised more than 3.6 million injections and reversed 6,440 overdoses without any deaths, according to Vancouver Coastal Health, the regional health authority.

Public emergency

In 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency due to a spike in overdose deaths.

It hasn’t helped.

Before the declaration, Insite staff performed 30 overdose interventions per month.

Since, they’ve been involved in eight per day.

According to VCH, in 2019 alone, Insite:

  • had 170,731 visits from 5,111 individuals
  • hosted 312 injection room visits per day
  • intervened in 1,314 overdoses
  • offered 3,158 clinical treatments
  • saw 0 overdose deaths

But the tainted drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down.

In the first nine months of 2021, it claimed 1,534 lives in B.C., according to the provincial coroner.

Which isn’t for lack of trying.

Vancouver city council, under Mayor Kennedy Stewart, applied to Health Canada in May for an exemption to federal drug law to decriminalize the simple possession of illegal drugs.

The city hopes that decriminalization will reduce stigma, allow increased access to services and supports, and mitigate the impacts of criminalization on people who use drugs, it says on its website.

The movement has support of Canadians.

Nearly 60 percent of them support the decriminalization of all illegal drugs, according to a February 2021 survey by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute.

That number is highest in B.C., with 66 percent support.

Safe supply

Meanwhile, on the streets of the Downtown Eastside, harm-reduction workers continue their tireless efforts while pushing for a safe supply of drugs.

They're aware that their city isn’t plagued by an overdose crisis, but a tainted drug crisis.

It’s a small distinction that could save countless lives.

"safe drugs means knowing what you consume. these are poisonings, not overdoses, because you can't know yr dose as you don't know what youre using. Prohibition prohibits knowledge," said Karen Ward, a community advocate and drug policy advisor for the City of Vancouver, via Twitter last week. "#SafeSupply now."

Supervised-injection sites are just one piece of the puzzle.

Considering U.S. drug policy, New York City’s harm-reduction advocates have accomplished quite a feat.

But they still have a lot of catching up to do — and much further still to go.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
overdosesdrugssupervised injection siteshealthsafe supply

Comments / 0

Published by

Hard news from the Pacific Northwest | News tips? Email hello@liamford.com | Freelance reporter | Former Vancouver Sun desker | Langara Journalism '08

Portland, OR
28 followers

More from Liam Ford

Oregon State

Psychiatric patient missing after running away from hospital staff

EUGENE, OR — A man committed to a psychiatric hospital after setting fire to a Lincoln County church is missing after running away from staff on an outing. Jordan James Savariego, 31, was reported missing today, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after afternoon shooting

PORTLAND, OR — One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in the Buckman neighborhood today. Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, police said in a news release. They found a person with severe gunshot wounds. The person was taken to hospital.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Longtime Amazon VP joins REI Co-op

SEATTLE, WA — REI Co-op today announced the hiring of a longtime Amazon vice-president as its first chief commercial officer. Cameron Janes is slated to join REI on Jan. 3, 2022, according to a news release.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Man arrested after police vehicles rammed, officers spat on

PORTLAND, OR — A man is in custody on multiple charges after ramming two Portland police vehicles with a stolen van and spitting in two officers’ faces after they arrested him.

Read full story
2 comments
Vancouver, WA

Empty homes tax leads to 26% decline in vacant properties: report

VANCOUVER, BC — The city's empty homes tax has brought in $86.6 million for affordable housing initiatives since its inception in 2017, according to a new report released today.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Victoria to welcome first cruise ship in Canada in two years

VICTORIA, BC — The capital of British Columbia will be welcoming back the first cruise ship in a Canadian port in two years in April, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said yesterday.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon to address eviction protection for renters in special session

SALEM, OR — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced today that she will convene the legislature for a special session to prevent evictions due to COVID-19. “As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way,” Brown said in a news release.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Testing shows high levels of lead in water of Portland homes

PORTLAND, OR — Testing of Portland homes has revealed lead in drinking water almost one-and-a-half times higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency considers acceptable.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Another atmospheric river on the way for B.C.'s southern coast

VANCOUVER, BC — The third of three atmospheric rivers is set to sweep over B.C.’s rain-lashed southern coast. “A prolonged period of heavy rain” is expected today through Wednesday, Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Reward offered as Portland police seek information in 2020 homicide

PORTLAND, OR — One year later, Portland police are still looking for information in the shooting death of Anthony McNaughton. McNaughton, 37, was shot in the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020, near NE Glisan St. and Broadway. He was taken to hospital but later died. His sister, Becah, was at his side.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington man dies after Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR — The man found injured after a hit-and-run in Parkrose last week has died of his injuries. Neri Ramirez-Mendoza, 20, from Tacoma died in a local hospital, Portland police said in a news release today.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

West Seattle High-Rise Bridge on schedule to reopen in 2022

SEATTLE, WA — The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, closed since March 2020, is on track to reopen next year. “The end is in sight to reopen the bridge in coming months,” Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan said in a news release today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy