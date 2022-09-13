Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in Houston

Mo' Better Brews - Houston, Texas Image by Lia Jane Johnson

Mo’ Better Brews stole my heart the moment I arrived on their porch greeted by the sounds of Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits. I stopped by for a cup of coffee on a September evening but also for the vibes. I was hopeful that it would deliver based on the Google reviews and their jazzy foodie Instagram.

A playful nod to director Spike Lee’s film, Mo’ Better Blues, this Houston hot spot in the museum district is feathered in a plush landscape of oak trees in a building that resembles a craft style home. There is a cozy nook inside with a few spots for dining but the crown jewel of Mo’ Better Brews is its porch style patio and backyard of picnic tables and lounge seating.

As a solo diner I found comfortable seating at their longest picnic table shared with a couple on the other end of the table. In a sweet twist with a hungry soul, I opted for an entree versus a coffee. Mo’ Better Brews often comes up first in Google searches for Black owned coffee shops in Houston, hence as to why I came ready to dive into a latte, despite knowing it had a full vegan menu.

The server asked if I wanted dinner and that cue ignited my change of heart. I settled on their Chik’n Fried Shrooms & Grits Flight. The server also recommended the Elderberry Lemonade. And just like that, after a day spent envisioning a meet-cute with a friend and a creamy coffee, I was about to rock out with Stevie, vegan chicken, grits, and a fruity cold one.

Mo' Better Brews - Chik'n & Grits Image by Lia Jane Johnson

The flight of chik’n included three toppings: hot honey, trill, and Cajun cream sauce. Over a bed of grits, topped with green onions, the chik’n didn’t disappoint at all.

They selected the right mushrooms to dip in batter and fry to perfection. I’m guessing that they used oyster mushrooms, which are most commonly used to make vegan chicken due to their size, heartiness, and compatibility with cooking oil.

The trill sauce was surprisingly sweet. I was expecting more of a tangier bite with perhaps notes of garlic and cayenne. However, I tasted touches of lemon and honey or possibly agave.

The hot honey sauce was a fiery delight. It had a kick that kicked in after a few bites. Reminiscent of the “hot chicken” craze that is rooted in the Black Nashville soul food tradition, that’s found its way on menus across the country, Mo’ Better Brews sauce didn’t feel like a direct copy of hot chicken. Theirs is more of their own interpretation of hot chicken.

The Cajun cream sauce was by far my favorite. I’m biased towards anything Cajun or Creole as a Texas girl living in Houston. The sauce reminded me of traditional Southern gravy with flour and salt and pepper, but with a touch of spices that are definitively Cajun such as paprika and oregano. Every bite felt like home, reminding me of the Salisbury gravy steak dinners my mother used to make with homemade mashed potatoes.

As simple as vegan chicken seems to be able to make, many restaurants don’t quite nail it. Often they are too chewy or dry or flat on the seasoning. Mo’ Better Brews has clearly taken the time to master vegan soul food. With a menu full of Black, Cajun and Creole cuisine favorites such as chik’n and waffles, Boudin Balls, soy free Almond Croissants, and Peach Cobbler pancakes, to name a few.

The price points range from $11 to $21 for entrees, making it an affordable brunch, lunch, and dinner option for Houston foodies.

I would argue that Mo’ Better Brews is more of a casual dining cafe versus traditional coffee shop. I love that for them, because it’s quite impressive that it consistently comes up in searches as a coffee shop instead of a full-service restaurant. In my book that indicates that it’s taking up space on both fronts in the Houston dining scene.

As we navigate a new normal in the age of COVID-19, it is crucial for us as a collective to support the small eateries that deliver on flavor, outstanding customer service, and chill vibes. This holds especially true for BIPOC owned food businesses. It is tough to make it in the restaurant world and for those who do, they employ hard working food professionals with families and dreams of their own, so let’s give them their flowers (and dollars).