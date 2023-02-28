Kickapoo – Strangers in their own land

Baby Lone - Kickapoo medicine man Photo by Library of Congress - National Photo Company Collection

Lincoln, a sleepy agricultural city located in Central Illinois, is rich in history. Unfortunately, much of that history occurred before the introduction of writing. The people who originally inhabited the area have long since been displaced, and many of their oral traditions about the region have been lost.

Lincoln Illinois, 1869 Photo by Library of Congress

The Kickapoo Tribe once maintained a sizeable settlement on the north side of Salt Creek near Lincoln, the last of many native villages at that site. The earliest habitation may date to the end of the Pleistocene when the last glaciers retreated from Illinois.

Glaciar Photo by unsplash on Unsplash

An array of artifacts have been discovered, from crude Archaic period blades to more recent Woodland bird-point arrowheads.

Native Artifacts - Salt Creek Site Photo by Levin Stringham

According to a historical marker at the site, James Gillham first encountered the Kickapoo in the summer of 1790. A small party of native braves attacked his farm in Kentucky, kidnapping his wife, Ann, and three children. They fled back to their settlement on Salt Creek, and for two years James worked to secure his family's release. By the time he managed his family’s safe return, the youngest son had forgotten to speak English.

Gilham Rescuing His Family Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

While kidnappings did occur on the prairie, it would be a mistake to assume that these acts of savagery were commonplace. Most of the early pioneers living in Central Illinois enjoyed relative peace with their Kickapoo neighbors, and settlers often engaged in trade, which greatly benefitted all parties. The Kickapoo had been especially fond of “hog-ee meat,” as they called it. They would often exchange large pieces of venison for small pieces of pork.

Of the Kickapoo, Mr. C. C. Ewing, an early pioneer living in Lawndale, recorded, “They were quite friendly, and we could easily learn their peculiarities. They would spread their deer hides around their wigwams and cut the venison into small slices, and place these on the hides to dry in the sun. Their dogs, which were numerous, had first choices of these pieces and were generally undisturbed. When a deer would come into sight, the entire squad of braves would rush for their ponies and ride pell-mell after it, shooting from the backs of their ponies. As soon as the deer was felled it would be slung across the back of a pony trained for this purpose and brought to camp. On Sundays, all was quiet in the village; no hunting was allowed on that day. When their dinner was prepared of venison and soup, the warriors arranged themselves around the pot in a circle, spoon or ladle in hand. The chief placed himself in a prominent position, and in deep silence, pronounced a harangue in the Indian tongue, which we supposed was saying grace. The moment he concluded, each Indian rushed for the pot as if on race for life, and rapidly began to devour its contents.”

Whitetail Deer Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

The meek and impoverished lifestyle of the Kickapoo during their final years in Illinois had been but a shadow of the greatness that these native North American civilizations achieved throughout history. When Hernando DeSoto embarked on his infamous march through the American Southeast in 1539, he encountered sprawling chiefdoms dotted with villages and walled fortifications. The land had been cultivated with great effort and storehouses overflowed with corn. The great chiefs often sat atop magnificent mound structures overlooking vast landscapes while commanding powerful armies. The warriors of the southeast were not only skilled fighters but also experienced craftsmen. Their bows were so powerful and their arrowheads so sharp that these projectiles pierced conquistador armor. These chiefdoms were also centers for rich and complex religious ceremonies.

DeSoto Discovering The Mississippi Photo by Library of Congress - 1893 by Gebbie & Co.

It’s tempting to assume that the greatness of the civilizations encountered by Hernando DeSoto during the early part of the 16th century mirrored the Illinois Kickapoo during the 18th and 19th centuries, but that would be a grave misunderstanding. Most accounts paint the Kickapoo as a dwindling band of natives who desperately tried to maintain their traditional ways of life. Caught between two worlds, ancient versus industrial, their hunting grounds had been slowly dissected by railways and fences, their prehistoric trails overgrown and forgotten as more modern roads began to appear all over the landscape. Kickapoo means “those who walk the earth,” but these foot travelers took to riding horseback. They traded bows for rifles, and clay pots for copper wares. They eventually mixed traditional native religious ceremonies with modified forms of Christianity. In essence, the Kickapoo had become strangers in their own land.

Kickapoo Lodge and Indian Photo by Missouri History Museum

Between 1795 and 1854, the Kickapoo signed 10 treaties and eventually left Illinois. According to the Kickapoo Kansas Tribe, "Today, their approximately 2,700 descendants, still living in bands and abiding by traditional customs, have homes in Oklahoma, Texas, and Mexico.”

Ann Gilham received 160 acres from Congress as recompense for her terrifying captivity at the Salt Creek settlement.

The Kickapoo have yet to return home.