The Muscooten Massacre

Long before histories had been written in America, a great war was fought here, a bloodthirsty conflict spanning many battles over many moons. The war raged between two powerful Illinois tribes. The Miamis, who made their home in what is now Chicago, and the Muscootens, who took residence in a village called Mound Island, known today as Beardstown. The conflict between these tribes had been so terrible that when the dust settled, the buried dead “lay in white rows, their ghastly skeletons exposed to the sun, laid bare by the action of the wind upon their sandy covering.”

The Dutch settled in Haverstraw Bay in 1598. They sought fur from the Iroquois and began trading gunpowder and steel for beaver pelts. Although the relationship at first proved beneficial to both nations, the North American fur trade would effect devastating consequences for American Indians. When the beaver populations dried out in the east, the Iroquois ventured north, south, and finally west into Illiniwek territory. The Illiniwek resisted the invasion but lacked the firepower the Iroquois possessed. During these wars between the Iroquois and the Illiniwek, the Iroquois joined the Miamis to attack the Muscootens of Mound Island. The Muscootens received aid from the Peorias, who were also of the Illiniwek Nation.

Although the Muscootens were greatly outnumbered by the Miamis, Mound Island had been more of a fortress than a village, an advantage that gave the Muscootens a fighting chance. A long row of high mounds dotted the western edge of the island and acted as a walled barrier against the wide backdrop of the Illinois River.

The rest of the island had been encircled by a thick swamp that extended 6 miles east to the Sangamon Bluffs. From Mound Island, the bluffs, “appeared like miniature Andes in the distance.”

The abundant fortifications of Mound Island made assault nearly impossible. The Miamis came in waves from the east but were constantly repelled, slowed by the thick impassable marsh, and riddled with arrows from the sky. Unfortunately for the Muscootens, the Miamis maintained an almost inexhaustible number of warriors. Gathering enough grass, small trees, and floating wood, the Miamis built a causeway over part of the swamp and finally managed to reach the village. “For several days, the battle raged fiercely. Exhausted and overwhelmed by superior numbers, the Muscootens began to fall back towards the river, when with yells of victory their allied enemies rushed upon them, and with tomahawks and scalping knives ended the battle.”

The Miamis returned to a camp along the bluffs near modern-day Chandlerville. They tended their wounded, but “great numbers did not survive their wounds. Those that died were buried in the bluffs.”

Today, there are no battlefield markers, and a short drive through Beardstown Illinois reveals nothing whatsoever to commemorate this historical event. Not a single plaque exists to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the warriors who died in the conflict. In the hills above Chandlerville, the mass graves have been lost to time. There are no signposts suggesting their whereabouts. Although these sons of Illinois have vanished with the passing of time, in truth they never left, still sound asleep high above the valley in the bluffs overlooking the fields and forests and rivers that once gave them life.