The house that Abraham Lincoln never built

It was April 14th, 1865. The Civil War had ended, and President Abraham Lincoln felt great optimism. While riding in a carriage across town, Lincoln said to his wife, “I have never felt so happy in my life.” They spoke of the future. Abe wished to return to Illinois following his second presidential term and resume practicing law. He also hoped they might purchase a new farm on the Sangamon River. Unfortunately, Lincoln’s dreams never materialized. On the following morning, the president drew his last breath.

This had not been the first time Abraham Lincoln desired land on the Sangamon River. Documents reveal that he owned two parcels of land on the river prior to the Civil War. The first parcel had been located in the town of Huron, Illinois. It had been gifted to Lincoln in 1836 as payment for surveying the future town. Huron was to be the main river crossing between Springfield and Havana. There had also been plans to build a canal, and Huron would serve as its terminal point. Alas, none of these plans materialized.

Survey of Huron, Illinois, 21 May 1836 Photo by Lincoln Collection, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (Springfield, IL)

The second parcel of land that Abraham Lincoln owned had been purchased from the federal government at $1.25 an acre. Ownership of this parcel had been discovered within a Menard County tax roll dated to 1842. “On page 11, under the column of Patentee (property owner), we find the name Abraham Lincoln along with the date of March 16, 1836. Lincoln held 47 acres.”

1842 Menard County Tax Rolls Document Photo by Heritage Auctions, HA.Com

These historical documents shed light on the location of both parcels of land. Sangamon County split to form Menard County in 1839, and Menard County later split to form Mason County in 1841. Huron had existed within the boundaries of each of these counties for a time, but eventually settled within the boundaries of Mason County on the north side of the Sangamon River. When Lincoln surveyed the site of Huron, it was said to be at Miller’s Ferry, which served as a town and also a ferry crossing.

Millers Ferry, Illinois - Map of Menard County, 1865 Photo by Levin Stringham

The second parcel, listed in the Menard County tax records of 1842, was located at 19 north, range 7 west, Section 3. The 47 acre parcel had been less than a mile southeast from Huron and Miller’s Ferry, on the Menard County side of the river.

See Section 3, Lincoln's second parcel listed in the Menard County Tax Record Photo by Levin Stringham

It’s impossible to guess where the president might have purchased land along the Sangamon River upon his return to the Springfield area following his second presidential term. But knowing his love of the river, and his affection for the people of Menard County, there’s a good chance he'd have settled once again in the land of his youth.