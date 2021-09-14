Atlanta Fed's GDP Now Forecast Slashed by 41%

Levi Mikula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiNJZ_0bv6nEiT00
Photo 779123 © Aaron Kohr | Dreamstime.com

On September 9th, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bureau published their GDP Now forecast for the third quarter of 2021. This is their seasonally adjusted annual rate for what they think the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will grow by in the current quarter. Originally they were projecting a growth rate of 6.2%. On September 9th, they slashed that by 41%, down to 3.7% growth.

The Federal Reserve claims that the "U.S. economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace in early July through August". A 41% drop is a slight downshift?

A 41% drop in economic growth sounds like a pretty big deal but as with most of the important stories, the media ignored it.

Multiple Federal Reserve Banks across the country are now expressing their concern for the U.S. economy.

According to the New York Fed: “In New York City, rising concerns about the delta variant and the extension of federal restrictions on foreign visitors have constrained activity and led to the cancellation of summer events.”

The Cleveland Federal Reserve claimed that “Firms expected demand would remain strong in the near term, but they were less optimistic that labor and supply challenges would abate enough to ease the upward pressure on wages and costs.”

And the Atlanta Federal Reserve stated that “Real estate contacts noted that buyers have become more reluctant to buy as home prices continued to reach peak levels and housing affordability declined in most markets throughout the District.”

According to the National Federal Reserve, “Looking ahead, businesses in most Districts remained optimistic about near-term prospects, though there continued to be widespread concern about ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages."

Job growth is already slowing during a time when businesses are desperate for employees. In August, the U.S. economy gained just 235,000 jobs. That is the smallest increase in seven months and down significantly from the revised 1.05 million jobs that were created in July and the 750,000 job growth that was projected for August.

You need to get prepared for what's coming because we are headed for major trouble. Last week, I explained how the banks are starting now to spread out the risks in the mortgages that they hold. They did this same thing before the crash of 2008.

And just like in 2008, they are once again expressing some concern for the U.S. economy but significantly downplaying the risks. Get your financial house in order while things are still relatively stable. As we have seen in the past repeatedly, when bubbles burst, they burst fast. When things begin to collapse, it's going to be too late to prepare.

For important stories like with what is happening with the U.S. economy, follow me on here or check out my website Mikulawire.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Deliver news/opinion from a Constitutional perspective.

Dallas County, TX
485 followers

More from Levi Mikula

National Archives puts warning label on Constitution, Declaration of Independence, other founding documents

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has now determined that founding documents such as the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and other important documents need to have a warning label because of it's "harmful" and "difficult" content for some people.

Read full story
2 comments

Banks Begin Making Same Move They Did Before '08 Crash

Photo 5042227 / Forclosure © Terrance Emerson | Dreamstime.com. In July, a story broke that received very little attention by the mainstream media. That story had to do with the banks announcing that they are spreading out mortgage risk because they are worried about what the future holds for the U.S. economy. Seems like a big deal that should have received lots of attention but it was ignored by most.

Read full story
179 comments

Paypal to Research Transactions of “Hate Groups” and “Extremists”

Photo 157695593 / Paypal © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com. Reuters recently reported that Paypal will be partnering with the non-profit organization the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to “investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States take advantage of financial platforms to fund their criminal activities”.

Read full story

Moody's to Begin Implementing ESG Score Predictor on Companies That Won't Comply

Photo 208479455 © Ksenia Kolesnikova | Dreamstime.com. Last month, credit rating company, Moody's, announced that they are developing a tool to give "predicted, environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores for millions of public and private small and medium sized enterprises worldwide. Companies that have never even filed an ESG report because they want nothing to do with this new scoring system that is coming to America and the entire world very soon, are soon going to get a ESG score anyways.

Read full story

Apple to Start Searching Phones for Child Porn and What’s Next

Apple recently announced that they will start scanning phones for child porn. Apple will start scanning all of the photos in your phone, anywhere in the world. This technology we are told will only scan your phone for faces and will only flag the photos with a face. Those photos will then be reviewed and if child porn is detected, Apple will then notify the FBI.

Read full story

The Federal Government’s Massive Land Grab and Your Private Property

Whether it’s drug manufacturers coming up with a new lifesaving drug, you inventing something that is going to make life easier or you just wanting to own a few acres, private property is the foundation of a free society and we are now on track to lose that within the next decade.

Read full story
24 comments

The Great American Reset of Private Property

The Biden administration recently announced that they support seeking a waiver to suspend Patents on vaccines. This waiver would suspend intellectual private property rights and would allow drug manufacturers around the globe to learn how the vaccine was made so that they could also make a vaccine to fight covid-19. Like always, we are told that we are in an emergency and that “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines.”

Read full story
36 comments

The Great Reset of Energy

For the past six months I have been writing extensively (mikulawire.com about what is coming with the Great Reset. Under this “Great Reset”, everything is going to change from what you eat, to what you own, to what companies you invest in to what kind of energy you use. Over the next few years, things are going to change rapidly and by 2030 you won’t recognize your country. As the World Economic Forum is now saying, “By 2030 you’ll own nothing and you’ll like it”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy